Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Strike Backpack Available now

Corona, CA-The Strike Backpack is the second of three new bags up for the taking in the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Bag Collection and is now in-stock. Manufactured by OGIO, the Strike Backpack is perfect for people on-the-go. With over 10 storage compartments/pockets, your school supplies, laptop, iPad, or even an extra set of clothing is perfect for keeping in the Strike. Bold new graphics have been created for the new bag collection and iconic team logos come embroidered for a nice finishing touch. Pick up a Strike Backpack and be confident knowing all of your goods are stored safe as you travel through the day.

Pro Circuit. We Race.