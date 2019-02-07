Excess lime in the track at the San Diego Supercross led to burned skin and beat motorcycles. Jason Weigandt talks about Feld Entertainment's statement on the situation and the latest news on what will surely be known as #limegate.

Then, Weigandt sits down with Justin Barcia, and Bam Bam discusses his maturity, past mistakes, and becoming a leader for Monster Energy Factory Yamaha. Barcia's wife, Amber, even joins the conversation to add perspective—she was very much the one who kept Justin on track, even after he grew so frustrated that he considered retirement.

You can read more about Barcia in the April 2019 issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe now to read the entire article in full. You can pick up the digital edition and read this story right now—and the cost is just $9.98 for the whole year.

