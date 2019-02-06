Results Archive
Racer X Films: Garage Build 1992 Honda CR250R

February 6, 2019 9:00am | by:

Build: Jay Clark
Text: David Pingree
Photos: Simon Cudby

This retro Honda brought us back to when Stanton and Bayle ruled the sport.

Wrench Rabbit

Full Rebuild with Hot Rods Complete Bottom End Kit (crankshaft, main bearing/seal kit, transmission bearings, engine gasket kit). Vertex Pistons Pro Replica Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips).
www.wrenchrabbit.com

Crank Works

Crank Balancing
www.crankworks.com

FMF

Gnarly Pipe, Custom Shorty Silencer
www.fmfracing.com

Supersprox

Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain
www.supersproxusa.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Cage
www.mototassinari.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit, Wheel Bearings
www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX3S Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

All Balls

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Caliper, Master Cylinder Brake Rebuild Kit, Brake Pins
www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA

Stock Hubs Treated and Rebuilt with New Spokes and Silver Excel Rims
www.fasterusa.com

Hinson

Full Clutch
www.hinsonracing.com

Tusk Off-Road

Front and Rear Rotors, Front and Rear Brake Lines, Shift Lever, Front Brake Lever
www.tuskoffroad.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com

UFO

Full Plastic Kit
www.ufoplasticusa.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Rebuild and Service (tracking down broken and hard-to-find parts)
www.factoryconnection.com

Clarke Manufacturing

Stock-Size Fuel Tank
www.clarkemfg.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Strengthening
www.icwbikestands.com

MotoSeat

Seat Cover Install
www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Front Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount, Frame Guards, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly
www.worksconnection.com

San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com

Fuel Star

Fuel Valve Assembly with Hose
www.fuel-star.com

VP Racing Fuel

VP C12
www.vpracingfuels.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
www.klotzlube.com

Motion Pro

Grip Glue, Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com

Renthal

971 7/8 bars, Grips
www.renthal.com

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

Cycra Racing

High-Pressure Radiator Cap
www.cycraracing.com

  • 1992CR250-Cudby0016 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0017 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0006 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0012 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0010 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0005 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0004 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0018 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0026 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0015 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0013 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0022 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0007 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0014 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0021 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0023 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0020 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0011 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0019 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0025 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0024 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0001 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0008 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0003 Simon Cudby
  • 1992CR250-Cudby0009 Simon Cudby

