MX Sports Announces 2019 American Motocross Championships Schedule

Morgantown, W.Va. – MX Sports is pleased to announce the 2019 American Motocross Championships schedule consisting of five premier amateur racing events across the United States. The American Motocross Championships annually features a wide mix of venues—from supercross style racing inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway to outdoor motocross racing in Texas, California, Tennessee, and Florida—designed to provide a program for the sport’s top rising young talent.

The Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross kicks off the series with the 10th annual event held in conjunction with Daytona Beach’s “Bike Week.” Amateur racers take to the track on Sunday, March 10th for qualifying, then conclude on Monday, March 11 with the main event motos. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) will premiere on Tuesday, March 12th featuring 28 classes from Vintage (thru 1974) to Revolution (thru 2008).

The series will then travel to Wortham, Texas, for the 8th Annual James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship March 18-23, before a break throughout the months of April and May. The select group of events will pick back up with the Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross on Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 30 in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Taking place July 29 through August 3 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, will be the prestigious Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, at Loretta Lynn’s, presented by Lucas Oil. Riders will start the process of qualifying by competing in the Area Qualifiers in February through May, then move onto the Regional Championships at the end of May into June before the amateur national motocross championship. The 2019 schedule concludes with the 47th Thor Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit, at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida over Thanksgiving, November 24-30.

“The American Motocross majors are where all of the top motocrossers come to compete and where the talent scouts find the next big motocross superstar,” said Tim Cotter, Director of MX Sports. “It’s the proving grounds for our future stars and provides a litmus test."

For more information on the American Motocross Championships, please visit www.americanmotocross.com or call (304) 284-0101.