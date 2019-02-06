"Blueprint" is featured in the April 2019 issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe now to read the entire article in full. You can pick up the digital edition and read this story right now—and the cost is just $9.98 for the whole year.

To really see the metamorphosis of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing and its star rider, Justin Barcia, you can’t just focus on the good. The team ended 2018 by winning the 450 Class at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season finale, its first victory since 2009. The 2019 season opened with Barcia winning the prestigious Anaheim opener for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Team Yamaha was back! However, it’s more telling what happened at round two outside of Phoenix in Glendale, Arizona.

“Phoenix was like, ugh, the most difficult day ever for me,” Barcia explains. “But we learned so much that day, and we can use it to our advantage in the future. In the past, I would have been so pissed. I would have gone upstairs, tossed my shit in a bag, and left without talking to anyone. So instead of being that guy, use the bad night and make a positive out of it.”

Working together, staying positive. It’s led to the rebirth of Barcia’s career—and Yamaha’s factory effort as a whole.

In Arizona, Barcia and his teammate Aaron Plessinger were not comfortable on the hard, slick desert surface. The team dug through video to find the solution, but it didn’t come.

“It’s not like the bike was terrible, but at this level, with this competition we have early in the season, you’re searching for 1 percent,” Barcia explains. “You’re searching for tenths.”