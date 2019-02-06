Accossato Racing Now Distributed in North America by MOTO-D

Mahopac, NY – Accossato Group, a leader in the production of motorcycle racing components including brake master cylinders, throttle controls, brake calipers, and rotors, is now available exclusively in the USA and Canada through MOTO-D Racing.

Accossato Group and their Accossato Racing motorcycle components lineup was founded in 1969 by Accossato Giovanni who wished to share his expertise in steel and aluminum parts with major motorcycle manufactures, suppliers, and motorcycle companies. Produced in Italy, Accossato Racing products are known around the world for their leading design and strict adherence to the highest quality standards possible. Components for both Off-Road and On-Road Sport include Radial Master Cylinders (CNC worked and Forged), Brake and Clutch Levers, Radial Brake Calipers, Handguards, Quick-Turn Throttle Controls, Stainless Steel Brake Lines, Sintered and Carbon Brake Pads, Brake Rotors, Keyless Fuel Caps, and Crash Protection.

Accossato radial brake master cylinders are used extensively throughout World Championship racing in addition to Moto 2, Moto 3, British Superbike, Italian CIV, and MotoAmerica where maximum brake feel and power is required.

Accossato has a long history of racing and has worked with famous motorcycle riders including Troy Bayliss, Troy Corser, Max Biaggi, Kenan Sofuoglu, and PJ Jacobson.

“We are very excited to work with MOTO-D Racing,” said Francesco D’Agostino, sales director for Accossato Racing. “Accossato loves motorcycle racing and now thanks to the team at MOTO-D we can share our premium components with riders and racers in North America.”

“Confidence to keep going when your competition is slowing because you have the best in brake stopping power, control, and feel can be the difference between earning a podium or not in today’s competitive series,” said Scott Diamond, president of MOTO-D. “We are extremely proud and excited to offer the best from Italy in brake master cylinders and stopping components to our customers.”

For more information about Accossato Racing products, including detailed specs and performance figures, parts, and service, visit a MOTO-D dealer near you or at www.motodracing.com.