Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Justin Brayton Thumb Injury Update

February 5, 2019
Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda's Justin Brayton hurt himself during the first 450SX heat race in San Diego and suffered a thumb injury that led him to withdraw from racing for the rest of the evening.

We texted the veteran and 2018 Daytona SX winner yesterday and he indicated he suffered a partially torn ligament. 

"It's okay, partially torn ligament but not that bad," read his text. "It won't keep me out of anymore races."

Brayton will line up this weekend in Minneapolis. We'll check on his status throughout the weekend.