Hunter Lawrence SX Debut on Hold
Bad news for Australia's Hunter Lawrence, who was set to make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the U.S. this weekend at the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis. The former GP contender and current GEICO Honda rider crashed about eight weeks ago and suffered an injury right where the collarbone meets the sternum. He was back on the bike and still on track to race Minneapolis until a crash two weeks ago aggravated the same injury.
A timetable for Lawrence's return has not been set, he could be back in time to salvage some supercross rounds, or might just be out until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship begins in May.
Below is his Instagram post.
Absolutely heartbroken to say the least guys. I wont be lining up at round 1 this weekend. Some of you know a few months back I had a collarbone injury that I have now re-injured. And it isn’t in a condition where I am able to plate it. A misfortunate crash and part of the sport. Will do everything i can like always to get back to 100%. I want to thank my amazing @fchonda team and supporting sponsors for all their great support. And a massive shoutout to all of the Aussie fans that were behind me and following along. Super bummed, but with the aussie grit and determination i’ll be back soon ?- @cudby