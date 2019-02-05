Dean Wilson to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Team

Looks like Dean Wilson won't have to pit out of his sprinter van in the cold Minneapolis pits this weekend, because he has picked up a replacement ride on the team that employed him last year: Rockstar Energy Drink Factory Husqvarna.

That team is ailing with defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson out indefinitely with a broken arm, and we hear Zach Osborne will not be back yet, despite original plans to return from a collarbone injury this weekend.

Wilson has been riding well this season on his own Husqvarna with sponsorship from Rockstar Energy and technical assistance from the factory team. He has been pitting next to the factory team truck in his van. Dean is currently fifth in 450SX points. He rode for the factory team in 2017 and 2018.

“I am really excited to be back with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team," said Wilson in today's team statement. "They have been a great help with my privateer effort. I am looking forward to putting in good results and making everyone proud.”

"Dean has been a part of our program for many years," said Team Manager Bobby Hewitt. "I am very excited to have him back under the truck for the remainder of the 2019 AMA Supercross Championship Series.”