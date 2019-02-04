Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

February 4, 2019 7:50am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 5 (of 17) - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

San Diego - 450SX Main Event

- San Diego, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 1:21.17912 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX
2Marvin Musquin 1:21.244+04.199La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Ken Roczen 1:23.294+07.266Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
4Justin Bogle 1:23.443+28.336Cushing, OK KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Chad Reed 1:27.082+43.520Kurri Kurri, Australia Suzuki RM-Z450
6Aaron Plessinger 1:26.381+45.709Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ450F
7Joey Savatgy 1:23.533+51.440Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX
8Cooper Webb 1:24.249+55.260Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Blake Baggett 1:26.072+1:05.973Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
10Tyler Bowers 1:27.74811 LapsDanville, KY Kawasaki KX
11Vince Friese 1:28.122+02.866Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450
12Dean Wilson 1:27.734+21.253Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
13Cole Martinez 1:30.119+24.017Rimrock, AZ Suzuki RM-Z450
14Cole Seely 1:26.288+27.578Newbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
15Ben LaMay 1:32.539+38.681Anchorage, AK Honda CRF450
16Carlen Gardner 1:35.45810 LapsPaso Robles, CA Honda CRF450
17Kyle Chisholm 1:37.064+05.500Clearwater, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
18Theodore Pauli 1:33.594+29.911Edwardsville, IL Kawasaki KX
19Cade Autenrieth 1:34.1569 LapsHemet, CA KTM 450 SX-F
20Alex Ray 1:58.9038 LapsJackson, TN Suzuki RM-Z450
21Justin Barcia 1:28.2172 LapsMonroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
22Heath Harrison DNFSilverhill, AL Kawasaki KX
Full Results

San Diego - 250SX West Main Event

- San Diego, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Adam Cianciarulo 1:22.1069 LapsPort Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250
2Garrett Marchbanks 1:20.883+08.574Coalville, UT Kawasaki KX250
3Jimmy Decotis 1:22.307+35.562Peabody, MA Suzuki Rm-z250
4Shane McElrath 1:19.935+38.720Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Jess Pettis 1:23.223+45.740Prince George, Canada KTM 250 SX-F
6Martin Castelo 1:25.784+1:29.573Ecuador Suzuki Rm-z250
7Dylan Ferrandis 1:21.6218 LapsAvignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
8Mathias Jorgensen 1:27.257+1:03.311Bjerge, Denmark KTM 250 SX-F
9Cameron McAdoo 1:27.376+1:05.906Sioux City, IA Honda CRF250
10Colt Nichols 1:27.448+1:12.615Muskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
11Chris Blose 1:25.267+1:14.571Phoenix, AZ Husqvarna FC 250
12Michael Mosiman 1:26.565+1:17.379Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
13Jacob Hayes 1:29.124+1:28.079Greensboro, NC Yamaha YZ250F
14Carson Brown 1:29.216+1:34.793Ravensdale, WA Husqvarna FC 250
15R.J. Hampshire 1:24.623+1:35.953Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
16Scott Champion 1:35.222+2:21.564Temecula, CA Yamaha YZ250F
17 1:41.418+2:52.634Newhall, CA Yamaha YZ250F
18 1:32.2927 LapsLongview, WA KTM 250 SX-F
19Enzo Lopes 1:26.0086 LapsBrazil Suzuki Rm-z250
20Deegan Vonlossberg 1:35.396+28.973Palmdale, CA Yamaha YZ250F
21 1:34.7293 LapsFrance Kawasaki KX250
22Mitchell Harrison DNFLansing, MI Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO106
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany102
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France102
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC98
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA80
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom80
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY74
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH66
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA65
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia65
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL114
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC106
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK104
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France102
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL75
6Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA73
7Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA72
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT71
9Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ70
11Jess Pettis Prince George, Canada66
Full Standings

INTERNAZIONALI D'ITALIA

Round 2 - Ottobiano, Italy

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stAntonio CairoliKTM
2ndRomain FebvreYamaha
3rdTim GajserHonda
4thGautier PaulinYamaha
5thTanel LeokHusqvarna

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1st Jorge PradoKTM
2ndCalvin VlaanderenHonda
3rdMaxime RenauxYamaha
4thMichele CervellinYamaha
5thBen WatsonYamaha

MX1 Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderPoints
1st Antonio Cairoli240
2ndRomain Febvre200
3rdTim Gajser160
4thGautier Paulin130
5thTanel Leok115

MX2 Points Standings

Overall FinishRiderPoints
1st Jorge Prado240
2ndMikkel Haarup150
3rdMichele Cervellin125
4thBen Watson125
5thMaxime Renaux112

Victory Sports Winter Indoor

Rounds 9-10

Round 9 - Friday

250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stKyle BittermanHonda
2ndNick GainesYamaha
3rdRobbie HortonHonda
4thChris OsborneKTM
5thHayden HefnerKTM
6thRyan SmithYamaha
7thDavey SterrittYamaha
8thAustin JohnsonKTM
9thKobe HefnerKTM
10thCarlos ShortYamaha
11thEric MooreYamaha
12thJames Brown, Jr. Yamaha

450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stNick GainesYamaha
2ndRobbie HortonHonda
3rdKyle BittermanHonda
4thChris OsborneKTM
5thRyan Smith Yamaha
6thHayden HefnerKTM
7thKobe HefnerKTM
8thDavey SterrittYamaha
9thCarlos ShortYamaha
10thEric MooreYamaha
11thAustin JohnsonKTM

Round 10 - Saturday

250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stKyle BittermanHonda
2ndNick GainesYamaha
3rdRobbie HortonHonda
4thTyler ChavisYamaha
5thRyan SmithYamaha
6thChris OsborneKTM
7thKobe HefnerKTM
8thDavey SterrittYamaha
9thAustin JohnsonKTM
10thHayden HefnerKTM
11thEric MooreYamaha
12thWilliam WilsonSuzuki
13thJames Brown, Jr.Yamaha
14thRyan RobertsonYamaha

450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stNick GainesYamaha
2ndRobbie HortonHonda
3rdKyle BittermanHonda
4thChris OsborneKTM
5thTyler ChavisYamaha
6thRyan SmithYamaha
7thKobe HefnerKTM
8thDavey SterrittYamaha
9thAustin JohnsonKTM
10thHayden HefnerKTM
11thEric MooreYamaha

Other Championship Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Championship Standings (After round 2)

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stCody Webb (USA)KTM109
2ndTaddy Blazusiak (POL)KTM107
3rdColton Haaker (USA)Husqvarna101
4thKevin Gallas (GER)Husqvarna58
5thPol Tarres (ESP)Husqvarna56

2019 CHAMPIONS

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike