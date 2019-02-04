Riders Upset With Drying Agent in San Diego Dirt

It spread quickly on social media on Saturday night, and continued through Sunday afternoon and today. And they all had similar symptoms: burning skin. A whole host of riders have now cited strange and painful burns after the race, and they all seem to think it comes from a drying agent, which riders have cited as lime, mixed into the muddy San Diego Supercross dirt. Ken Roczen was already feeling the burns during the post-race press conference and showed some folks before the conference started, and again in the elevator on the way back to the pits. He later shared this thought on Instagram:

It soon started coming in quickly, like the outspoken Tyler Bowers writing in two Twitter posts:

Soooo are we going to do something about these chemical burns on our bodies and our destroyed bikes or we just going to act like nothing happened? — tyler bowers (@tbowers911) February 3, 2019

Because now I look like I have leprosy and I have to literally scrap my bike. Lime will not dry up a track that is already a full pond. Just destroys all of our equipment and now the riders — tyler bowers (@tbowers911) February 3, 2019

Later, in a Twitter post, Bowers added:

Also not a jab at the track crew boys, they do a great job and work their tails off every week. And they do an amazing job keeping these tracks together in some nasty circumstances — tyler bowers (@tbowers911) February 3, 2019

Some of the stuff out there is pretty gruesome, like privateer Vann Martin or Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Vince Friese.

I’m wrecked from the weekend. Burns all over from the lime in the dirt. Legs, stomach, chest, shoulders, butt, and balls. It’s rough. I feel for all the riders that have all the same. Stuff still burns so bad. @SupercrossLIVE@FeldEntpic.twitter.com/KFozRUXqia — Vannman214 (@vannman214) February 4, 2019

Today, we called up popular HEP Suzuki rider Alex Ray, who rarely has a bad word to say about anyone or anything (besides his own riding), to get his timeline. “Yesterday [Sunday] was really not good for me, just coughing… it all started Saturday night,” Ray said. “Before the LCQ I noticed I was getting some burning in my groin area. I was like what is going on? Am I chaffing? I was wearing different shorts than I normally do and thought maybe it was just that, but then the LCQ was bad. After the LCQ, I was stripping my clothes off in the middle of the pits. My skin was burning, literally burning so bad. It looked gnarly, and it was blistering up. Then I did the main event, and on the way home it was so bad I was spread eagle in my truck, I could barely walk. “Yesterday I couldn’t walk, it hurt to sit down, it hurt to sleep. I was coughing, too, I don’t know if it got in my mouth or what. “It was excruciating pain. I don’t think I’ll be able to train this week, on a bicycle that’s exactly where it hurts, and I don’t know if I’ll be able to ride. So my week is kind of jacked, not to mention my bike….” The bikes have taken a hit, also, as privateer Bubba Pauli showed here.