Round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in San Diego, California, last night and was a complete mudder after showers dumped on Petco Park in the afternoon.

In 450SX, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac captured his first win of 2019 and took over the points lead for the first time all season. Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin finished second ahead of Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen.

In 250SX, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo earned his third win of the season and now holds the points lead going into a break for the West Region. His teammate Garrett Marchbanks earned his first career podium with a second. JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Jimmy Decotis finished third after Dylan Ferrandis suffered a mechanical on the final lap.

All six riders spoke with the media after the race.