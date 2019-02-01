Ryan Breece Gets 450SX Slot on Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha

Privateer Ryan Breece is getting a shot with the CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha team in 450SX. He will take the slot held by Matt Bisceglia, who has struggled to make main events so far this year. Breece, of Athol, Idaho, has made two mains this year and finished 18th in 450SX last weekend in Oakland.

Breece will debut this weekend in San Diego, but he will have to miss next weekend's Minneapolis event, though, because he was already scheduled to appear at a race in Europe. Beyond that, he's in for the rest of the SX season.

The team press release is below: