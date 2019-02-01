OTOR Issue 183

The first 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

Supercross: A Colt from the Blu; meeting Yamaha’s 250SX star Colt Nichols and talking the route to the top in the merciless world of supercross.

THE DRAW: meeting Ryan Roadkill; the man behind some iconic and creative motorcycle art.

FROM THE ATOCHA TO THE ALGARVE: thoughts from the Repsol Honda MotoGP team launch in Madrid and discussing the last swing of the door for Eugene Laverty? Tony Cairoli on 2019 & other MXGP news; the nine-times world champ says he’s out to win this year. Plus Prado, Watson, Simpson, Jonass and loads of Blogs, pics, and products.