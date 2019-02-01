Cade Autenrieth SX Jersey & AM Gear Raffle to Benefit the Semper Fi Fund

San Diego, CA – AM Motocross will be hosting a raffle & auction to benefit the Semper Fi Fund online here. 450 SX racer Cade Autenrieth #74 will be racing in 2 identical customized jerseys in support of the Semper Fi Fund at the San Diego round of the AMA Supercross FIM World Championship on Saturday, February 2. Each jersey will be autographed after the race then 1 will be available for auction & the other jersey will be raffled off along with other prizes including a $100 gift card from AM Motocross. 100% of the raffle & auction sales will go directly to benefit the Semper Fi Fund. AM Motocross will also be donating $10 from every order at AMmotocross.com that is over $10 thru Feb 11 & sending out free sticker kits to the first 100 people that purchase a raffle ticket to benefit the Semper Fi Fund.

The Semper Fi Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case managers from the Fund work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetime. The Fund keeps its overhead extremely low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of service members and veterans and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive this rating last year), eight consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities) and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at www.semperfifund.org.

All information regarding the raffle & auction is available here.