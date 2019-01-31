Round five takes us to San Diego, the city Ron Burgundy claimed to be the greatest city in the history of mankind. That might be a bit of hyperbole, but San Diego is pretty great. Moving the race to Petco Park, right in the heart of the downtown, was a great one in my opinion (others disagree). Fans can walk to restaurants and drinking establishments before and after the race and it just gives the whole event a different vibe. There are a few drawbacks like parking but overall, I love the changed location.

DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS

The track for this year’s San Diego event might be muddy but let’s pretend it will hold off and give us a good event. The start is fairly short but thank goodness it’s back to the full 180 left. Last week’s fast bend to the left was a poor design in my opinion and caused several unnecessary incidents. This week’s start leads into a simple double jump and then another 90-degree left turn. There is a step on-step off into another bowl berm right. Look for a net here in this bowl berm before riders wind up for a big triple onto a tabletop. Most 250 riders won’t be able to triple on but look for the elite few to go for it. Whether riders triple on or opt for the basic double and then jump over, all riders will downside the single into another 90-degree right.

The first long rhythm section will have a few options, but I think one will dominate. It will be to double out of the turn, triple, triple, and double into the next corner. Some will be forced to double their way through here, but the biggest line might need the return of James Stewart to execute. That option would be to go outside in the turn, triple in, quad the next four, and triple out. This rhythm lane has been used several times over the years and everyone always wonders if someone will go for it. It’s been done but usually at test tracks or Instagram videos. With the weather we are facing, I doubt it will be possible anyway.