Want to win a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F? Here is your chance.

If you are attending the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend at Petco Park in San Diego, all you need to do is stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—and enter into the drawing to win a new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.

Winner will be picked at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and announced on Racer X Online.

Not going to San Diego? No worries, you can still subscribe to Racer X Illustrated right now and get a FREE Scosche Portable Backup Battery.