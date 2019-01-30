Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Cruise Gear Bag Now Available
January 30, 2019 4:00pm | by: Press Release
Corona, CA-The Cruise Gear Bag is one of three new bags up for grabs in the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Bag Collection and is now in stock. Manufactured by OGIO, the Cruise Gear Bag is durable and holds up against trips to the track or vacationing. Whether it's holding your gear, equipment, or clothing, the Cruise and its many storage compartments are up for the task in keeping your items safe. With embroidered team logos and bold graphics added to this durable bag, the Cruise makes for an item you don't want to pass up!
Pro Circuit. We Race.
Features Include:
- SLED (Structural Load Equalizing Deck) System for increased durability and handling in the harshest conditions
- Wide mouth LID opening for easy access to all gear compartments
- Large main compartment with adjustable dividers and padded helmet chamber
- Several multi-use LID compartments for apparel and smaller gear
- IFOM (integrated foam) construction throughout for added gear protection
- Heavy-duty oversized wheels with extra clearance
- Secure hold compression strap system
- Telescoping pull handle
- 34" H x 16.5" W x 15.25" D
- 14.2 Lbs.
- 7500 cubic inches
For more information, visit www.procircuit.com.