Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Aldon Baker

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Aldon Baker

January 30, 2019 12:10pm
by:

For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a chat with the sports most successful trainer ever, Aldon Baker. Baker talks about the strong start to the season for Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin's emergence, Jason Anderson’s injury, Zach Osborne working back from his injury, and more. He also goes down memory lane in talking about RV, RD, RC, Stew, and more. 

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.