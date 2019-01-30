Blake Savage Road 2 Recovery Fund

The motocross industry was shocked when news broke that Blake Savage, a former pro racer who now trains his brother-in-law Ken Roczen (Ken is married to Blake's sister), as well as Cole Seely, Christian Craig, Chase Sexton, and others, suffered a spinal injury while riding his dirt bike just days before the Anaheim 2 supercross. Blake is one of the nicest people in the pits, with a true zest for life, and the heart and soul of an athlete, through and through.

Road 2 Recovery has now put together a fund to help with Blake's medical costs as he rehabs from his injury. Currently, Blake has no mobility from his mid-chest down to his lower extremities but does have upper body movement with some limitations. Click here for a donation link to help Blake's cause. Road 2 Recovery's full press release on the Blake Savage fund is below: