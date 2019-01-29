Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fast Track Pre-Registration Now Open

Morgantown, W.Va.- The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fast Track Pre-Registration Program is now open for the first nine (9) rounds of the 45th AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.

The 2019 GNCC series kicks off in four weeks in Union, South Carolina, with the 23rdAnnual VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC on February 23 and 24. The series will then move to Florida and Georgia before making stops in six other states across the eastern half of the United States.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC has sponsored the pre-registration program for the past six years and will continue to provide racers who use the Fast Track Pre-Entry service with $20 worth of Race Gas Cash Credit for each and every event that is pre-registered for. When Race Gas Cash credits are earned, you'll receive an email letting you know how much cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for, and the expiration of that credit. If you don't have an account with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, you'll have the opportunity to do so through the email that is sent. Last year, $174,100 was gifted back to GNCC racers from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fast Track Pre-Registration Program.

Pre-Registration is currently open for the first nine (9) rounds of the 2019 season. Pre-Registration will remain open until midnight the Wednesday prior to each event. The newly announced Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship will also have the ability to pre-register for their eight-round series, starting at The General GNCC in Washington, Georgia. Click HERE to sign-up for the first nine rounds of the season.

Additionally, season credentials are available to purchase for $250 and are good for gate admission at all 13 rounds. Credentials will be personalized for ATVs, bikes, riders, and crew. Obtaining a credential will save a racer or family member time and money and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.