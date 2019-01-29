Eli Tomac to Appear on <em>The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Corona, CA—Multi-time motocross champion Eli Tomac joins us in the Troy Lee Designs Saloon for this week’s Whiskey Throttle Show! The kid from Cortez is off to a great start this year and is laser focused on a 450 SX title. We know that. But how well do you really know ET3? What does he do for fun? What makes this guy tick? We’ll find out.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Eli? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

The show posts on Friday and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com , www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Follow us on Instagram @whiskeythrottleshow

Follow us on Twitter @w_throttle_show

Purchase your tax-deductible tickets to the next live show on February 8th with Adam Cianciarulo here. Click the SHOP tab. Limited seats available! $20 donation per seat and 100% of proceeds go to Road 2 Recovery… Free 805 beer and pizza with entry!