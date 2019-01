Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo became the first two-time winner of 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he captured the 250SX West Region win at round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis finished in second and his teammate, points leader Colt Nichols, rounded out the podium. Nichols is the only rider in either class to be on the podium all four rounds.

All three rides spoke with the media after the race.