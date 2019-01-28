Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Foot Surgery Sidelines Jeffrey Herlings

January 28, 2019 10:35am | by:
Over the weekend, KTM's official factory racing social media account revealed that defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings incurred a foot injury while training in Spain, and has had to undergo surgery. The team says it will update Herlings' condition, including his recovery timetable, early this week. 

Stay tuned here for more news as this story develops. 