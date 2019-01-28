Foot Surgery Sidelines Jeffrey Herlings
January 28, 2019 10:35am | by: Jason Weigandt
Over the weekend, KTM's official factory racing social media account revealed that defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings incurred a foot injury while training in Spain, and has had to undergo surgery. The team says it will update Herlings' condition, including his recovery timetable, early this week.
The #mxgp world champion @jeffrey_herlings84 had an operation on his right foot in Belgium last night after a training crash in Spain yesterday afternoon. All went well for #84 and more details about his recovery and rehab will be posted at the beginning of the week. Get fit fast champ #orangefamily