Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Oakland Review

January 28, 2019 10:00am
For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with JT and Weege joining me to talk about Oakland, the Fly Show with Bradshaw, Webb winning again, AC, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, Marv’s great ride, and more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX Apps.