Brayton, Pettis, Fields on PulpMX Show Tonight

We have a new two-time winner in supercross and plenty to talk about when it comes to the series. Tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, we’ll dive into it all with host Steve Matthes welcoming in Tony Berluti to help break it all down.

Justin Brayton will join the show to talk about the start of the season for him, his clutch testing, the busy off-season he had, Triple Crowns, and more. Maybe he’ll do the show from his BullFrog Spas that we helped to get him last year.

Jess Pettis is the defending MX2 Canadian champion and in his second year of moonlighting in supercross. And he’s been doing a great job finishing around the top ten every week. He’s coming off a great ride in Oakland—we’ll chat with him about that and more.

Connor Fields will swing by the studio to talk about his upcoming BMX season, working in moto a bit, his future Olympic plans, where his gold medal is, and more.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

