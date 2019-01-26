Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
Full Schedule
Instapics: Oakland

Instapics Oakland

January 26, 2019 11:00am

Round four of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off today at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum in Oakland.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

  • Good morning, Oakland. Who’s ready for round four of @supercrosslive? | FYI: We will be covering and posting about today’s race, per usual. (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
    go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
  • Meanwhile in Las Vegas, this amazing and rare Lito 500 just sold for $135K (plus 10% buyers fee) at auction, according to Rick Doughty of Vintage Iron. They are also auctioning off one of @jeffward3x ‘s Kawasaki 125 works bikes! #moto #motocross #thisimoto #supercross #supercrosslive #vintageiron @wewentfast @promotocross
    go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
  • And here is the Wardy bike that will be auctioned off later today... @jeffward3x #vintagemotorcycle #vintageiron #moto #motocross #thisimoto #supercross #supercrosslive @promotocross @wewentfast
    go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.