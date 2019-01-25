Results Archive
How to Watch: Oakland

How to Watch Oakland

January 25, 2019 9:45am

Round 4 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 26, in Oakland, California.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry next day coverage of Round 4 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The race will stream live on NBC Sports Gold beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Oakland

- Oakland, CA

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 26 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 26 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 27 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany63
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO61
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC57
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY56
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France56
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK70
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC68
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France63
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL62
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
Full Standings

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

2019 450SX Team Guide

2019 250SX Team Guide

Other Info

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA 94621

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.