Enter To Win a 2019 Yamaha YZ450F at Oakland Supercross
January 25, 2019 12:00pm
Want to win a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F? Here is your chance.
If you are attending the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, all you need to do is stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—and enter into the drawing to win a new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.
Winner will be picked at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and announced on Racer X Online.
