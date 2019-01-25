Want to win a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F? Here is your chance.

If you are attending the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, all you need to do is stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—and enter into the drawing to win a new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.

Winner will be picked at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and announced on Racer X Online.

Not going to Oakland? No worries, you can still subscribe to Racer X Illustrated right now and get a FREE Scosche Portable Backup Battery.