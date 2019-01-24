6D Helmets Introduces New ATR-2Y Youth Helmet

Perris, Calif. – During a special event hosted by Perris Raceway, 6D Helmets unveiled its all-new ATR-2Y Youth off-road motorcycle helmet. The byproduct of 6D’s commitment to improved safety and brain protection, the ATR-2Y features an evolved version of the company’s signature Omni-Directional Suspension system (ODS) and is an exact miniaturized replica of the previously introduced adult ATR-2. Updates were heavily influenced by work 6D completed inside the NFL’s Head Health Challenge III Contest, in which 6D and laboratory testing partner Dynamic Research, Inc. were selected as the Grand Prize Winner.

6D revolutionized helmet design with the 2013 introduction of the ATR-1 off-road motorcycle helmet, whose ODS technology has become the industry gold standard providing improved brain protection over a much broader range of energy demands than traditional helmet designs.

“6D’s Omni-Directional Suspension technology has become renowned for its excellent energy mitigation capabilities and its advanced design. It has proven itself effective in reducing energy transfer time and time again with excellent results.” said Bob Weber, 6D’s CEO and cofounder. “While there is still no concussion proof helmet, and very likely never will be, the reduction of energy transfer to the brain is everyone’s goal; and nothing does that more comprehensively than our advanced Omni-Directional Suspension system.”

The ATR-2Y’s Advanced ODS is highlighted by a new Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) multi-impact outer liner and a new replaceable Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) inner liner. As before, the two liners are connected via a series of elastomeric isolation dampers, assisting in progressive loading of the ODS system during impacts. New to the advanced design, many of the isolation dampers have been replaced by “damping towers” that are incorporated into the outer liner and capped by low-friction disks that slide freely against the inner liner during impacts providing a freer more effective energy management system.