Round three at Anaheim 2 was the first of three Triple Crown events during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The format was adjusted last year and heading into this season it was changed so that all three main events were the same length (check out the changes here). We talked to Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Motoconcepts Honda's Justin Brayton, GEICO Honda's RJ Hampshire, and the mechanic for Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, Brian Kranz about the Triple Crown. 1. What did you do between races? Justin Brayton: We just went over some race footage real quick of what lines were good and bad, got a quick snack, and headed back up to the line. RJ Hampshire: Honestly you don’t have much time between the races. By the time I got back, changed gear, and watched video of what went wrong on the starts, we pretty much had to start getting ready to go back down.

Jeff Kardas

2. How did the track change from one race to the next? Brayton: It didn’t change a huge amount other than the lines got deeper, especially in the rhythm lanes. Hampshire: The track broke down big time from the first to the last main. The rhythms had ruts going all the way across the track by the third one and the whoops were so beat down the fast line turned into jumping them. 3. Did you feel different physically by the end? Brayton: I was more sore on Sunday. The intensity of every race is pretty gnarly. And the races aren’t really that short either, I believe 14-15 laps. Imagine ten years ago telling the guys you have to do three 15 lap races when everyone was used to doing the standard 20 lapper? I’m good with it, though. I think it’s good! Hampshire: I didn’t feel physically different by the end of the night. I felt more sore than normal on Sunday but that could have just been from the track. I was more mentally run down then physically. If the first two mains don’t go too well, then you get a bad start in the third main it dragged you down. It took a lot for me to come around and even get a fifth in the last main.

