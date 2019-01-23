Results Archive
The List: Bones

January 23, 2019 3:20pm

Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit Racing is synonymous with success in this sport, but through the company’s rise to the top, Jim “Bones” Bacon was always there at Mitch’s side, working the suspension end while Payton handled the horsepower.

At the end of the 2018 season, though, Bones called it a career. While he is quite honest about not wanting the spotlight, a career as long and successful as his deserves it.

So David Pingree and Grant Langston pinned Bones down for an episode of The Whiskey Throttle Show. The legendary suspension tuner talked about his start in the sport, told stories about the race team, and shared the three interactions with Roger DeCoster that changed his life. It’s a great listen and Bones even gives some sage advice on suspension setup for the average rider. 

Want to get an understanding of just how accomplished Bones is within the motocross community? There was a list, compiled by Bones and his Pro Circuit family, that attempts to recollect every pro racer he’s ever built suspension for. The list of names is staggering and it begins to shed light on the depth of Bones impact on the sport over the years. For those who were around in the 1980s and 1990s it will be like taking a walk down memory lane. Even for new fans, you’ll note how many of today’s top riders have spent time working with him.

As Bones begins his life as a retired and married man, we wish him the very best. And something tells me we’ll still be seeing him around the races here in southern California for a while yet. Well, that or on the edge of Big Bear lake with a fishing pole.

Meanwhile, take a scroll through the list of over 600 riders Bones has worked with.

You can listen to the show with Bones now on iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify. Or, if you rather watch it, go to YouTube and search The Whiskey Throttle Show.

1. Abbatoye Ryan141. Dimond Micky
2. Abbott Destry142. Dirks Drey
3. Abrigo Ryan143. Dobb James
4. Adams Cody144. Dostal Jiri
5. Adams Nate145. Dubach Doug
6. Adams Troy146. Duff Ryan
7. Ames Zach147. Dunaway Charlie
8. Albertson Jimmy148. Durham Darryn
9. Albertyn Greg149. Dunlop Mike
10. Alessi Jeff150. Easly Mark
11. Alessi Mike151. Eastman Matt
12. Albrecht Joel152. Edmonson Paul
13. Alldredge Chris153. Edwards Brian
14. Allen P.A154. Edwards Jason
15. Anaya Andy155. Eickel James
16. Anderson Cassidy156. Elliot Travis
17. Anderson Eric157. Esposito Shane
18. Anderson Jason158. Evennou Nicholas
19. Andrews Fred159. Evens Tyler
20. Anstie Max160. Facciotti Coltan
21. Antunez Buddy161. Faith Gavin
22. Archer Tony162. Farnell Kyle
23. Armstrong Matt163. Fasnacht Kylie
24. Armstrong Zeb164. Felts Billy
25. Ashburn Jordan165. Ferris Dean
26. Ashcraft Dan166. Ferry Timmy
27. Audette Gannon167. Fiddler Jake
28. Bach Chris168. Filmore Chris 
29. Baggett Blake169. Fisher Derrick 
30. Bajza Danny170. Foley Kevin
31. Baker Jeff171. Folks Brian
32. Baker Travis172. Fonseca Ernesto
33. Bakken Andy173. Font Agustin
34. Balbi Antonio174. Forkner Austin
35. Bamburg Beau175. Fowler Terry
36. Barnett Mark176. Frank Billy
37. Barrett David177. Fredette Jeff
38. Bartram Kenny178. Freeburg Zach
39. Bartz Brandon179. Frenette Jason
40. Bayle Michel Jean180. Friese Vince
41. Beavers Dayton181. Gaddis Jimmy
42. Bell Mike182. Gains Nick
43. Bentley Shae183. Galamba Adrian
44. Bertram Dave184. Gall Steven
45. Bier Mike185. Gardiner Jayme
46. Birdwell Ty186. Garrison Bobby
47. Blair Daniel187. Garro Kyle
48. Blair Vincent 188. Gavlak Chirs
49. Blose Chris189. Geiger Tarah
50. Blose Michael190. Gibson Jeff
51. Bogard Charley191. Glass Jeff
52. Bogle Justin192. Glover Broc
53. Bolley Frederic 193. Goerke Matt
54. Bonds Bobby194. Gonzalas Mercedes
55. Boni Matt195. Gonzalas Pedro
56. Boniface Steve196. Goodman Grayson
57. Book Donnie197. Gosnell Matt
58. Borkenhagen Sean198. Gosselaar Chris
59. Bowen Greg199. Gosselaar Drew
60. Bowen Keith200. Gracyk Gavin
61. Bowers Tyler201. Grant Josh
62. Bowyer  Andy202. Gravett Kevin
63. Boynton Beau203. Green Blake
64. Braasch John204. Grey Brian
65. Brabec Ricky205. Gridder Andy 
66. Braun Clint206. Griffith Eric
67. Breker Goat207. Haaker Colton
68. Brewer Ashley208. Hackly Sean
69. Brooks Larry209. Hadsel Tyson
70. Brown Brian210. Hagseth Brad
71. Brown Chris211. Hahn Tommy
72. Brown Mike212. Hahn Will
73. Brown Scott213. Halcomb Charles
74. Browne Jarred214. Hall Brakken
75. Brozovich Nick215. Hallgath Eric
76. Buckelew Justin216. Hamblin Sean
77. Buehl Jeromy217. Hamel Danny
78. Burkhart Mark218. Hamel Dave
79. Burmeister Tyson219. Hammaker Seth
80. Burns Austin220. Hampshire Marisa 
81. Burnworth Scott221. Hansen Josh  
82. Button Jimmy222. Harden Brent
83. Calkins Cole223. Harden Brock
84. Campbell Johnny224. Harrison Tommy
85. Canard Trey225. Hart Carey
86. Canoy Craig226. Hayden Nicky
87. Cantrell Sean227. Hayes Jacob
88. Capt Jeff228. Healy Mike
89. Carmichael Ricky229. Hedden Jeff
90. Carpenter Jack230. Hengeveld Steve
91. Carpenter Paul231. Henry Doug
92. Carson Tom232. Hewitt Hunter
93. Caselli Kurt233. Hibbert Tucker
94. Casillas Jesse234. Hickey Gunner
95. Castillo Dave235. Hicks Jeff
96. Chamberlain Mike236. Hill Josh
97. Chiapuzio Doug237. Hill Justin
98. Chiodi Alessio238. Hines Kevin
99. Chisholm Kyle239. Hodges Hannah
100. Chisholm Cody240. Hodges Travis
101. Cianciarulo Adam241. Hoeft Darrin
102. Clark Ryan242. Hoeft Justin
103. Clark Shawn243. Hoffmaster Tommy
104. Clowers Tommy244. Hollond Rusty
105. Cody Anna245. Hooker Mike
106. Cody Quinn246. Houg Aaron
107. Coisy Ben247. Hough Kurt
108. Collier Mike 248. Howerton Kent
109. Collier Sean249. Hudson Jacki
110. Commans Zac250. Huffman Ryan
111. Cooper Danny251. Hughes Amber
112. Coppins Josh252. Hughes Ryan
113. Corder Mike253. Hunnicutt Ted 
114. Cortez Paul254. Hunter Chris
115. Covington Thomas255. Inda Matt
116. Craig Christian 256. Israel Jeremas
117. Craig Mike257. Izzi Nico
118. Cram Scott258. Jarrett Jimmy
119. Creson Kasie259. Jarrett Nick 
120. Crumb Ray260. Jefferson Andy
121. Cunningham Kyle261. Jesseman Brandon
122. Currie Paul262. Jobe George
123. Currier Landon263. Johns Aaron
124. Dally Spencer264. Johnson Brian
125. Davalos Martin265. Johnson Casey
126. Davenport Nathan266. Johnson Chad
127. Davis Craig267. Johnson Chris
128. Davis Ty268. Johnson Isaiah
129. Day Aaron269. Johnson Keith
130. Day John270. Johnson Kevin
131. Deatley Sam271. Johnson Ricky
132. Decker Craig272. Jonan Dennis
133. Deegan Brian273. Jones Gary
134. Dehaan Doug274. Jones Kenneth
135. Dehoop Todd275. Jones Mike
136. Demaria Eves276. Kady Ty
137. Dement Jeff277. Kain Derrick
138. Demuth Josh278. Kain Drew
139. Dietrich Ricky279. Kamo David
140. Dillon Jeff280. Kargola “ox” Jeff
281. Kastrin Dax421. Penhall Connor
282. Katin Mike422. Penhall Ryan
283. Kawell Jason423. Peribinos Paul
284. Kawell Jeff424. Perolio Sean
285. Keefe Bill425. Perry Jim
286. Keefe Tyler426. Pestana Jeff
287. Keegan Brian427. Peterhansel Stephan
288. Keeney Justin428. Peters Kyle
289. Keeny Cory429. Pichon Michael
290. Kehoe Erick430. Pilkington Devon
291. Keller Jojo431. Pingree David
292. Kerr Jonathan432. Pinsin Scotty
293. Keys Jimmy433. Plessinger Scott
294. Kiedrowski Mike434. Potter Rusty
295. King Daryl435. Pourcel Sebastien
296. Kiniry Bob436. Pourcel Christophe
297. Klatt Dusty437. Preston Travis
298. Kobush Lance438. Price Sara
299. Krause Paul439. Pugmire Trent
300. Kurosky Riley440. Pustelak Jeff
301. Lacey Tiger441. Pustelak Tim
302. Lamoine Matt442. Ramsey Nathan
303. Lamson Steve443. Rand Greg
304. Lange Darcy444. Rattray Tyla
305. Langdon Tim 445. Reardon Dan
306. Langford Jason446. Rebeaud Matt
307. Langston Grant447. Redondi Giacomo
308. Laninovich Billy448. Reed Chad
309. Lanza Jamie449. Reed Chase
310. Lapaglia Michael450. Regal Kyle
311. Larocco Mike451. Renner Ricky
312. Larsen Nate452. Renzland Luke
313. Larsen P.J453. Revell Chase
314. Lawrence Jason454. Reyes Rene
315. Lawrence Phil455. Reynard Robbie
316. Lechien Ronnie456. Reynolds Jeff
317. Lee Troy457. Riley Travis
318. Lehman Oakley458. Robinson Jesse
319. Leisk Jeff459. Rodriguez Anthony
320. Leocata Nico460. Roeseler Larry
321. Lewis Kyle461. Rojjas Edguardo
322. Lichtle Josh462. Roncada Stephan
323. Liles Billy463. Ryan Rick
324. Lind Robert464. Sanayei Darian
325. Lindsey Arron465. Satchwell Tania
326. Lipanovich Sean466. Savage Blake 
327. Lively Blair467. Savatgy Joey
328. Locurcio Lorenzo 468. Sawyer Tanner
329. Lopez Eduardo469. Saylor Jacob
330. Lord Dylan470. Schmidt Nick
331. Lusk Ezra471. Schmitt Donny
332. Lusk Shane472. Schnell Eric
333. Lytle Casey473. Schnell Greg
334. Maanneh Badder474. Schwartz Dilan
335. Maasberg Carl 475. Searle Tommy
336. Mace Justin476. Seely Cole
337. Mace Kyle477. Sellards Broc
338. Madsen Marty478. Semar Alley
339. Maier Teddy479. Semics Gary
340. Manley Brian480. Sewell Travis
341. Marchbanks Garrett481. Sheak Scott
342. Marley Johnny482. Shealy Kristy
343. Marshel James483. Sheldon Victor
344. Martin Jacob484. Shimp Johnathan
345. Martin Jeremy485. Shoen Brady
346. Masterpool Jake486. Short Andrew
347. Mataisavich Jeff487. Short John
348. Matson Dean488. Shue Matt
349. Maximoff Matt489. Silveira Blaine
350. May Earl490. Simmit Rick
351. McCormick Jason491. Simon Scott
352. McCrummen Eric492. Smail Lance
353. McElrath Shane493. Smith Craig 
354. McElyaa Alex494. Smith Danny
355. McFarlane Andrew495. Smith Justin
356. McGavern Brian496. Smith Less
357. McGourty Donnie497. Smith Travis
358. McGrath Jeremy498. Smith Zeb
359. Mckenzie Billy499. Somo Ray
360. McLear Eric500. Sorby Eric
361. McMurrich Justin501. Soule Justin
362. Mercier Billy Joe 502. Stapleton Dennis
363. Metcalf Brett503. Starling Justin
364. Metcalf Nick504. Staton Rex
365. Metzger Mike505. Steel Josh
366. Meusling Eric506. Steinke Gared
367. Meusling John507. Stevenson Denny
368. Meyers Nick508. Stewart James
369. Miller Chuck509. Stewart Malcolm
370. Miller Clayton510. Stewart Ronnie
371. Miller Dustin511. Stewart Trevor
372. Miller Henry512. Strang Josh
373. Millsaps Davie513. Sjoberg Tyler
374. Moates Marty514. Stone Brian
375. Monk Jon Boy515. Storbeck Danny
376. Monks Trevor516. Street Jonah
377. Morain Todd517. Stroupe Austin
378. Morris Charlie518. Summers Justin
379. Morais Ryan519. Summers Scott
380. Morro Joshua520. Summey Josh
381. Mosig Kade521. Surratt Willy
382. Moss Jake522. Sweat Joshua
383. Murphy Matt523. Sweetland Garth
384. Musgrave Willy524. Swink Brian
385. Natvig Derrick525. Taft Bradley
386. Neese Jim526. Tarantino Josh
387. Nelson Jesse527. Taylor Cameron
388. Nelson Steve528. Taylor Rich
389. Newmac Gene529. Tedder Dakota
390. Nicoletti Phil530. Tedder Matt
391. Nigth Keith531. Tedder Myles
392. Norman Kendal532. Tedesco Geo
393. Northrop Jeff533. Tedesco Ivan
394. Oehlhof Joe534. Terlecki Ryan
395. Ogilvie Bruce535. Thacker Michael
396. O'Mara Johnny536. Thomas Jason 
397. Ondas Dave537. Thompson R.J
398. Osbo Paul538. Tichner Ronnie
399. Owens Jace539. Tickle Broc
400. Owens Richie540. Tickle Carson
401. Pagel Sean541. Tonus Arnaud
402. Palmer Cliff542. Torrance Chris
403. Palmer Shawn543. Torrenteras Edgar
404. Papworth Kris544. Tortelli Sebastian
405. Parson Doug 545. Townley Ben
406. Parsons Tom546. Trettel Ian
407. Partridge Jason547. Tripes Marty
408. Partridge Kyle548. Tripes Mike
409. Pascarella Jimmy549. Truman Dan
410. Pastrana Travis550. Trussardi Luca
411. Patterson Jessica551. Turner Ron
412. Pauk Jan552. Twitch
413. Payne Billy553. Udall Colton
414. Pearson David554. Ulvin Danny
415. Pearson Nick555. Upshaw Jason
416. Pearson Russ556. Urseth Rhett
417. Pederson Chad557. Valade Randy
418. Peeper Kelby558. Vallejo Eric
419. Peick Weston559. Van Stee Dana
420. Penhall Bruce560. Veracka Paul
561. Vialle Frederick
562. Villopoto Ryan
563. Villopoto Tyler 
564. Vines Trever
565. Vohland Tallon
566. Vohland Tyson
567. Vuckson Stephen
568. Waddington Joe
569. Wade Patrick
570. Wageman Robbie
571. Wageman Russ
572. Walch Kellon
573. Walker Matt
574. Wallace Ryan
575. Ward Jeff
576. Ward Larry
577. Watkins Scott
578. Watts Tommy
579. Weeck Tommy
580. Weigand Timmy
581. Weimer Jake
582. Weisenfels Josh
583. Wentland Jesse
584. Wey Nick
585. Wharton Blake
586. Wharton Mason
587. Wharton Tyler
588. Whitley Billy
589. Wiggins Dana
590. Williams Cody
591. Williams Zach
592. Willoh Jeff
593. Wilson Dean
594. Windham Kevin
595. Woodford Chuck
596. Woods Josh
597. Woods Nathen
598. Woolsey Brad
599. Wray Justin
600. Wundrack Mark
601. Yancey Kelley
602. Yannitelli Sam
603. Yentzer Jeff
604. Zitterkopf Greg
605. Zofchak Brett