Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Enter To Win a 2019 Yamaha YZ450F at Oakland Supercross

January 23, 2019 9:00am
Want to win a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F? Here is your chance.

If you are attending the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, all you need to do is stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—and enter into the drawing to win a new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F. 

Winner will be picked at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and announced on Racer X Online.

Not going to Oakland? No worries, you can still subscribe to Racer X Illustrated right now and get a FREE Scosche Portable Backup Battery.  