By The Numbers 2 Consecutive years 450SX has seen three different winners in three rounds. Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac in 2018; Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, and Cooper Webb in 2019. 2 Consecutive years the 250SX West Region has seen three different winners in three rounds. Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, and Joey Savatgy in 2018; Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath in 2019. 27 Career starts in 450SX for Cooper Webb before winning his first career overall at Anaheim 2. 3 Consecutive fourth places finishes in 250SX for GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire to begin the year.

4-4-4 finishes puts R.J. Hampshire in fifth place in the 250SX points standings through three rounds. Simon Cudby

6 Place finish at Anaheim 2 for GEICO Honda’s Cameron McAddo, a career-high for the third-year pro. 0 450 riders who have been on the podium at all three rounds after Ken Roczen finished fourth at Anaheim 2. 2 250 riders who have been on the podium at all three rounds. Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath has scored three consecutive podiums to begin the year. 27 Different 450SX riders who have made a main event through three rounds. 29 Different 250SX riders who have made a main event through three rounds.

Rich Shepherd

Quotes from Around the Paddock Ken Roczen | 2-5-4 for fourth overall in 450SX “Overall, it was a good night of racing. We showed a lot of speed and are happy with this Triple Crown race. We got off to a great start in the first race, getting the holeshot and leading the whole race until I made a mistake in the one of the last rhythm sections, which unfortunately cost me the win. We still came in second, which was great. I didn’t get the best start in the second race but weaseled my way through and felt like I was going really fast. I found myself in third and was catching the guys up front but I made a mistake and went down in the whoops and had about five guys go by me. I didn’t let that distract me, rode strong and worked my way back up to fifth. We were just trying to get through the third race, where I finished fourth and unfortunately, just missed the podium. It was a bummer not to be on the overall podium, but we still have the points lead and red plate so that’s awesome.” Cole Seely | 5-7-13 for sixth overall in 450SX “Once again, there are a lot of positives to take away from tonight. My starts were much better in two out of the three races, and I was able to run more toward the front of the pack. Being up there and feeling the pace of the front group was huge. The Triple Crown format is definitely a challenge because the turnaround time is really short and you’re basically doing three sprint races, so you have to be on it. I’m getting back into the flow and am excited to go racing each weekend, so [sixth] is another step in the right direction.”

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

Aaron Plessinger | 12-9-6 for seventh overall in 450SX “Anaheim 2 was a pretty good race for me. I kind of was struggling with bike setup all day and then after the last practice we made a shock change, and it was great. I got a few bad starts in the first two main events, which hurt my results, but I felt good all night. I rode what I thought was the best that I have ridden. I went 12, 9, 6, for seventh overall. So, I think I did pretty good for it only being my third 450 race. I’m really amped for Oakland next weekend. I’m going to go back and work on my starts, practice them all week and get it down pat so hopefully we can get up front and get a podium.” Joey Savatgy | 8-13-8 for eighth overall in 450SX "It has been a shaky past two weeks for me, so to bounce back from last weekend and land inside the top 10 tonight is something we'll take. We set out to be consistent today and we did that for the most part, so overall I am happy with where we are. We will clean up a few things this week and come out swinging in Oakland." RJ Hampshire | 5-4-5 for fourth overall in 250SX “Felt good all day. My speed was better this weekend, just my starts were terrible! It’s hard to be bummed about another fourth because of how bad my start was but I was so close to a podium. That’s the goal every weekend and we’ve been just off. I’m really happy with how I feel on my bike right now and excited to see the progression each week!” Adam Cianciarulo | 4-14-2 for fifth overall in 250SX “It was a rollercoaster night to go from being out front to falling to finishing on the podium. I really want to put the mistakes behind me and I think with three races, I was able to show that I could still be up front even on an off night. We are still in the hunt and will be working hard to make sure we get back on top.” Cameron McAdoo | 9-5-6 for sixth overall in 250SX “Anaheim 2 was a big step forward for us! The track was really technical which made for good racing, and I felt comfortable. I think it’s coming together now. I ended up 9-5-6 for sixth overall, but I’m a little bummed I let fifth slip away with two turns to go in the final main. The whole night was good, but I should have kept racing forward there on the last few laps. Still, I was happy with my riding and felt like I belonged up front all night! Can’t wait to get to Oakland.”

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

Reed’s Bike JGR/Yoshimura’s Chad Reed DNS’d the second main event on Saturday night due to a bike issue. Reed did not address the issue on the broadcast, but after the race team manager Jeremy Albrecht confirmed to Steve Matthes it was a clutch cover that caused the issue. “The magnesium was jacked up. I think it was stripped or something,” he said. “They tried to fix it really quick. They thought they fixed it then they got down there [to the starting line] and saw it was leaking oil.” A new rule for the Triple Crown races in 2019 does allow teams to have two bikes. According to the rules, motorcycles may be replaced in between races, but after the start of the sighting lap of a specific race, riders may NOT replace motorcycles. Due to logistics—JGR is based in North Carolina—they did not have two bikes for Anaheim 2. “We talked about it, but we are in North Carolina,” Albrecht said. “There wasn’t really any bike close. We did talk about it before we left, but we didn’t have everything ready to build two bikes at that point.” The team fixed the issue before the third race and Reed has his best finish of the night with a fifth. He finished 13th overall on the night. “It was a good night of racing. I felt race ready, even though my qualifying times were not where I would have liked them to be,” Reed said in a team statement. “I was a little too kind about making my way forward in the first main. Unfortunately, we had a technical issue in the second race. In race three I felt like I needed to pull one of my customary Suzuki starts out of the old bag. From there I really felt like I rode my best all weekend. Moving forward I want to focus on believing in myself more and getting great starts more often.”

Due to a bike issue, Reed did not start the second main event. However, he was able to bounce back and finish in fifth in the third event. Rich Shepherd

Get Well Soon, Blake Blake Savage, Ken Roczen’s brother in law and training partner, was seriously injured in a crash last Monday, according to a post on his Instagram. Blake, who raced professionally in the U.S. and Canada for a number of years, said he sustained a fractured C 5, 6 and 7 in his neck and lost feeling from the chest down. Blake wrote that his test came out as an incomplete spinal cord injury, which gives him hope that he can return to normal activity someday. “Surgery went well and I’ve had some up and down days since then but each day making progress,” he wrote over the weekend. “Today I’ve had the most upper body and grip strength so far and can feel finger touch pretty much everywhere but cannot fully move under my own power. It’s going to be a long road ahead to get things back to normal, but I’ve been getting good news and have some great supportive people that have my back. Thank you everyone who has reached out to me and that have came to see me, it means so much to me! Im going to fight hard through this, just like anything else I do.” Racer X sends our thoughts and condolences to the Savage family during this difficult time. Lap Times 450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 1 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 58.271 7 59.300 Cooper Webb 2 3rd 58.440 5 59.821 Marvin Musquin 3 4th 58.462 5 1:00.115 Eli Tomac 4 3rd 58.585 6 59.395 Ken Roczen 5 6th 58.993 4 1:00.145 Jason Anderson 6 5th 59.083 5 1:00.225 Cole Seely 7 9th 59.240 6 1:01.172 Dean Wilson 8 7th 59.263 7 1:00.163 Justin Barcia 9 8th 59.552 6 1:01.104 Joey Savatgy 10 13th 59.668 4 1:01.963 Justin Hill 11 11th 59.975 4 1:01.395 Vince Friese 12 21st 1:00.014 6 1:01.750 Blake Baggett 13 10th 1:00.025 3 1:01.479 Chad Reed 14 12th 1:00.332 5 1:01.279 Aaron Plessinger 15 14th 1:00.371 5 1:01.829 Justin Brayton 16 16th 1:00.823 6 1:02.675 Justin Bogle 17 17th 1:00.875 3 1:04.428 Angelo Pellegrini 18 22nd 1:01.757 3 1:04.199 Austin Politelli 19 15th 1:01.382 3 1:03.445 Tyler Bowers 20 19th 1:02.121 3 1:04.265 Alex Ray 21 18th 1:02.122 7 1:04.219 Ben LaMay 22 20th 1:04.091 2 1:07.353 Ronnie Stewart 450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 2 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 5th 58.889 5 1:00.136 Ken Roczen 2 3rd 59.188 8 1:01.392 Jason Anderson 3 2nd 59.289 3 1:00.309 Marvin Musquin 4 1st 59.470 3 1:00.166 Cooper Webb 5 3rd 59.609 7 1:00.526 Justin Barcia 6 4th 59.743 3 1:01.607 Cole Seely 7 9th 59.951 9 1:00.720 Eli Tomac 8 10th 1:00.215 4 1:01.708 Blake Baggett 9 8th 1:00.566 6 1:01.337 Dean Wilson 10 12th 1:00.747 4 1:01.893 Vince Friese 11 13th 1:00.766 7 1:02.300 Joey Savatgy 12 14th 1:00.849 9 1:01.991 Justin Brayton 13 11th 1:00.863 9 1:00.526 Justin Hill 14 9th 1:00.880 7 1:01.627 Aaron Plessinger 15 15th 1:01.623 10 1:02.606 Tyler Bowers 16 17th 1:02.150 5 1:03.539 Alex Ray 17 16th 1:02.342 5 1:03.012 Ben LaMay 18 18th 1:02.618 4 1:04.666 Justin Bogle 19 19th 1:03.459 6 1:05.343 Austin Politelli 20 20th 1:03.795 8 1:05.554 Ronnie Stewart 21 21st 1:03.938 3 1:05.080 Angelo Pellegrini 22 DNS — — — Chad Reed 450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 3 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 58.291 5 1:00.036 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 58.626 9 1:00.205 Marvin Musquin 3 4th 59.092 3 1:00.603 Cooper Webb 4 5th 59.441 5 1:100.980 Chad Reed 5 4th 59.506 4 1:00.669 Ken Roczen 6 10th 59.526 4 1:01.415 Vince Friese 7 6th 59.706 6 1:00.908 Aaron Plessinger 8 7th 59.837 6 1:00.989 Dean Wilson 9 9th 59.896 4 1:01.031 Justin Hill 10 13th 59.950 5 1:02.273 Cole Seely 11 22nd 59.982 4 1:00.782 Justin Barcia 12 8th 59.966 6 1:01.235 Joey Savatgy 13 11th 1:00.422 5 1:01.663 Justin Brayton 14 12th 1:00.093 4 1:01.757 Blake Baggett 15 14th 1:01.395 5 1:02.490 Justin Bogle 16 16th 1:01.400 5 1:03.299 Tyler Bowers 17 15th 1:01.485 9 1:00.112 Ben LaMay 18 21st 1:01.711 4 1:03.567 Alex Ray 19 17th 1:02.275 5 1:03.958 Jason Anderson 20 18th 1:02.636 4 1:06.092 Angelo Pellegrini 21 19th 1:03.270 4 1:06.733 Austin Poletelli 22 20th 1:03.768 4 1:07.543 Ronnie Stewart 250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 1 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 58.029 3 58.922 Colt Nichols 2 2nd 58.137 5 58.980 Dylan Ferrandis 3 4th 58.355 3 1:00.219 Adam Cianciarulo 4 3rd 58.661 6 59.811 Shane McElrath 5 6th 59.163 5 1:00.641 Jacob Hayes 6 5th 59.204 7 1:00.042 R.J. Hamsphire 7 7th 59.257 6 1:00.959 Jimmy Decotis 8 9th 59.736 7 1:00.917 Cameron McAdoo 9 17th 1:00.061 3 1:01.773 Garrett Marchbanks 10 10th 1:00.375 3 1:01.772 Michael Mosiman 11 8th 1:00.389 4 1:00.950 Chris Blose 12 11th 1:00.476 6 1:02.003 Jess Pettis 13 15th 1:00.826 5 1:01.987 Enzo Lopes 14 12th 1:00.847 3 1:01.930 Mitchell Harrison 15 13th 1:01.257 6 1:02.381 Sean Cantrell 16 14th 1:01.402 3 1:03.586 Martin Castelo 17 16th 1:02.175 5 1:03.829 Justin Starling 18 18th 1:02.339 3 1:04.071 Jerry Robin 19 21st 1:02.822 9 1:05.065 Carson Brown 20 20th 1:03.454 4 1:04.702 Robbie Wageman 21 19th 1:03.475 4 1:04.692 Thomas Do 22 22nd 1:03.558 4 1:05.189 Chris Howell 250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 2 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 58.797 4 59.907 Dylan Ferrandis 2 4th 59.106 7 1:00:551 R.J. Hampshire 3 3rd 59.115 5 1:01.239 Colt Nichols 4 2nd 59.204 9 59.961 Shane McElrath 5 14th 59.731 4 1:02.516 Adam Cianciarulo 6 5th 1:00.039 4 1:01.187 Cameron McAdoo 7 7th 1:00.491 4 1:01.974 Jacob Hayes 8 6th 1:00.722 5 1:01.670 Michael Mosiman 9 8th 1:00.727 4 1:02.585 Chris Blose 10 11th 1:01.438 6 1:02.947 Enzo Lopes 11 13th 1:01.662 5 1:04.191 Jess Pettis 12 10th 1:02.011 4 1:03.186 Sean Cantrell 13 9th 1:02.033 7 1:02.972 Mitchell Harrison 14 20th 1:02.327 4 1:03.668 Jimmy Decotis 15 21st 1:02.551 3 1:03.179 Garrett Marchbanks 16 17th 1:02.564 8 1:04.053 Jerry Robin 17 12th 1:02.968 6 1:03.771 Martin Castelo 18 16th 1:03.143 4 1:04.545 Justin Starling 19 15th 1:03.334 4 1:04.257 Robbie Wageman 20 18th 1:03.635 5 1:04.803 Carson Brown 21 19th 1:04.425 4 1:06.095 Chris Howell 22 22nd 1:06.789 2 1:06.789 Thomas Do 250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 3 LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 59.016 6 1:00.095 Shane McElrath 2 3rd 59.145 6 1:00.346 Dylan Ferrandis 3 4th 59.578 6 1:00.630 Colt Nichols 4 2nd 59.893 7 1:00.561 Adam Cianciarulo 5 9th 1:00.494 7 1:02.208 Jacob Hayes 6 7th 1:00.510 7 1:01.969 Michael Mosiman 7 6th 1:00.624 7 1:01.771 Cameron McAdoo 8 5th 1:00.685 8 1:01.465 R.J. Hampshire 9 8th 1:01.237 5 1:02.294 Chris Blose 10 12th 1:01.239 7 1:03.294 Jimmy Decotis 11 13th 1:01.665 4 1:03.524 Sean Cantrell 12 10th 1:01.666 3 1:02.953 Jess Pettis 13 11th 1:01.860 4 1:02.984 Mitchell Harrison 14 15th 1:02.757 5 1:04.186 Justin Starling 15 14th 1:02.773 8 1:03.895 Enzo Lopes 16 16th 1:03.188 4 1:05.049 Martin Castelo 17 21st 1:03.660 5 1:08.242 Jerry Robin 18 17th 1:03.683 5 1:04.837 Carson Brown 19 18th 1:03.859 4 1:05.012 Robbie Wageman 20 20th 1:04.201 4 1:06.105 Chris Howell 21 19th 1:04.305 8 1:05.348 Thomas Do 22 DNF — — — Garrett Marchbanks Video of the Weekend Let’s drool over some factory 250 bikes and enjoy that sweet, sweet mustache.