Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: News and Notes From Anaheim 2

Redux News and Notes From Anaheim 2

January 22, 2019 2:20pm
by:

By The Numbers

2

Consecutive years 450SX has seen three different winners in three rounds. Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac in 2018; Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, and Cooper Webb in 2019. 

2

Consecutive years the 250SX West Region has seen three different winners in three rounds. Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, and Joey Savatgy in 2018; Colt Nichols, Adam Cianciarulo, Shane McElrath in 2019.

27

Career starts in 450SX for Cooper Webb before winning his first career overall at Anaheim 2.

3

Consecutive fourth places finishes in 250SX for GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire to begin the year.

4-4-4 finishes puts R.J. Hampshire in fifth place in the 250SX points standings through three rounds.
4-4-4 finishes puts R.J. Hampshire in fifth place in the 250SX points standings through three rounds. Simon Cudby

6

Place finish at Anaheim 2 for GEICO Honda’s Cameron McAddo, a career-high for the third-year pro. 

0

450 riders who have been on the podium at all three rounds after Ken Roczen finished fourth at Anaheim 2.

2

250 riders who have been on the podium at all three rounds. Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath has scored three consecutive podiums to begin the year. 

27

Different 450SX riders who have made a main event through three rounds.

29

Different 250SX riders who have made a main event through three rounds.

Rich Shepherd

Quotes from Around the Paddock

Ken Roczen | 2-5-4 for fourth overall in 450SX

“Overall, it was a good night of racing. We showed a lot of speed and are happy with this Triple Crown race. We got off to a great start in the first race, getting the holeshot and leading the whole race until I made a mistake in the one of the last rhythm sections, which unfortunately cost me the win. We still came in second, which was great. I didn’t get the best start in the second race but weaseled my way through and felt like I was going really fast. I found myself in third and was catching the guys up front but I made a mistake and went down in the whoops and had about five guys go by me. I didn’t let that distract me, rode strong and worked my way back up to fifth. We were just trying to get through the third race, where I finished fourth and unfortunately, just missed the podium. It was a bummer not to be on the overall podium, but we still have the points lead and red plate so that’s awesome.”

Cole Seely | 5-7-13 for sixth overall in 450SX

“Once again, there are a lot of positives to take away from tonight. My starts were much better in two out of the three races, and I was able to run more toward the front of the pack. Being up there and feeling the pace of the front group was huge. The Triple Crown format is definitely a challenge because the turnaround time is really short and you’re basically doing three sprint races, so you have to be on it. I’m getting back into the flow and am excited to go racing each weekend, so [sixth] is another step in the right direction.”

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany63
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO61
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC57
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France56
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY56
6Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom52
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM46
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH45
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA45
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA44
Full Standings

Aaron Plessinger | 12-9-6 for seventh overall in 450SX

“Anaheim 2 was a pretty good race for me. I kind of was struggling with bike setup all day and then after the last practice we made a shock change, and it was great. I got a few bad starts in the first two main events, which hurt my results, but I felt good all night. I rode what I thought was the best that I have ridden. I went 12, 9, 6, for seventh overall. So, I think I did pretty good for it only being my third 450 race. I’m really amped for Oakland next weekend. I’m going to go back and work on my starts, practice them all week and get it down pat so hopefully we can get up front and get a podium.” 

Joey Savatgy | 8-13-8 for eighth overall in 450SX

"It has been a shaky past two weeks for me, so to bounce back from last weekend and land inside the top 10 tonight is something we'll take. We set out to be consistent today and we did that for the most part, so overall I am happy with where we are. We will clean up a few things this week and come out swinging in Oakland."

RJ Hampshire | 5-4-5 for fourth overall in 250SX

“Felt good all day. My speed was better this weekend, just my starts were terrible! It’s hard to be bummed about another fourth because of how bad my start was but I was so close to a podium. That’s the goal every weekend and we’ve been just off. I’m really happy with how I feel on my bike right now and excited to see the progression each week!” 

Adam Cianciarulo | 4-14-2 for fifth overall in 250SX

“It was a rollercoaster night to go from being out front to falling to finishing on the podium. I really want to put the mistakes behind me and I think with three races, I was able to show that I could still be up front even on an off night. We are still in the hunt and will be working hard to make sure we get back on top.”

Cameron McAdoo | 9-5-6 for sixth overall in 250SX

“Anaheim 2 was a big step forward for us! The track was really technical which made for good racing, and I felt comfortable. I think it’s coming together now. I ended up 9-5-6 for sixth overall, but I’m a little bummed I let fifth slip away with two turns to go in the final main. The whole night was good, but I should have kept racing forward there on the last few laps. Still, I was happy with my riding and felt like I belonged up front all night! Can’t wait to get to Oakland.”

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK70
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC68
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France63
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL62
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
6Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ44
7Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA44
8Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA41
9Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA39
10Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC37
Full Standings

Reed’s Bike

JGR/Yoshimura’s Chad Reed DNS’d the second main event on Saturday night due to a bike issue. Reed did not address the issue on the broadcast, but after the race team manager Jeremy Albrecht confirmed to Steve Matthes it was a clutch cover that caused the issue. “The magnesium was jacked up. I think it was stripped or something,” he said. “They tried to fix it really quick. They thought they fixed it then they got down there [to the starting line] and saw it was leaking oil.”

A new rule for the Triple Crown races in 2019 does allow teams to have two bikes. According to the rules, motorcycles may be replaced in between races, but after the start of the sighting lap of a specific race, riders may NOT replace motorcycles. Due to logistics—JGR is based in North Carolina—they did not have two bikes for Anaheim 2. “We talked about it, but we are in North Carolina,” Albrecht said. “There wasn’t really any bike close. We did talk about it before we left, but we didn’t have everything ready to build two bikes at that point.” 

The team fixed the issue before the third race and Reed has his best finish of the night with a fifth. He finished 13th overall on the night.

“It was a good night of racing. I felt race ready, even though my qualifying times were not where I would have liked them to be,” Reed said in a team statement. “I was a little too kind about making my way forward in the first main. Unfortunately, we had a technical issue in the second race. In race three I felt like I needed to pull one of my customary Suzuki starts out of the old bag. From there I really felt like I rode my best all weekend. Moving forward I want to focus on believing in myself more and getting great starts more often.”  

Due to a bike issue, Reed did not start the second main event. However, he was able to bounce back and finish in fifth in the third event.
Due to a bike issue, Reed did not start the second main event. However, he was able to bounce back and finish in fifth in the third event. Rich Shepherd

Get Well Soon, Blake

Blake Savage, Ken Roczen’s brother in law and training partner, was seriously injured in a crash last Monday, according to a post on his Instagram. Blake, who raced professionally in the U.S. and Canada for a number of years, said he sustained a fractured C 5, 6 and 7 in his neck and lost feeling from the chest down.

Blake wrote that his test came out as an incomplete spinal cord injury, which gives him hope that he can return to normal activity someday.  

“Surgery went well and I’ve had some up and down days since then but each day making progress,” he wrote over the weekend. “Today I’ve had the most upper body and grip strength so far and can feel finger touch pretty much everywhere but cannot fully move under my own power. It’s going to be a long road ahead to get things back to normal, but I’ve been getting good news and have some great supportive people that have my back. Thank you everyone who has reached out to me and that have came to see me, it means so much to me! Im going to fight hard through this, just like anything else I do.”

Racer X sends our thoughts and condolences to the Savage family during this difficult time.

Lap Times

450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 1 

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st58.271759.300Cooper Webb
23rd58.440559.821Marvin Musquin
34th58.46251:00.115Eli Tomac
43rd58.585659.395Ken Roczen
56th58.99341:00.145Jason Anderson
65th59.08351:00.225Cole Seely
79th59.24061:01.172Dean Wilson
87th59.26371:00.163Justin Barcia
98th59.55261:01.104Joey Savatgy
1013th59.66841:01.963Justin Hill
1111th59.97541:01.395Vince Friese
1221st1:00.01461:01.750Blake Baggett
1310th1:00.02531:01.479Chad Reed
1412th1:00.33251:01.279Aaron Plessinger
1514th1:00.37151:01.829Justin Brayton
1616th1:00.82361:02.675Justin Bogle
1717th1:00.87531:04.428Angelo Pellegrini
1822nd1:01.75731:04.199Austin Politelli
1915th1:01.38231:03.445Tyler Bowers
2019th1:02.12131:04.265Alex Ray
2118th1:02.12271:04.219Ben LaMay
2220th1:04.09121:07.353Ronnie Stewart

450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 2

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
15th58.88951:00.136Ken Roczen
23rd59.18881:01.392Jason Anderson
32nd59.28931:00.309Marvin Musquin
41st59.47031:00.166Cooper Webb
53rd59.60971:00.526Justin Barcia
64th59.74331:01.607Cole Seely
79th59.95191:00.720Eli Tomac
810th1:00.21541:01.708Blake Baggett
98th1:00.56661:01.337Dean Wilson
1012th1:00.74741:01.893Vince Friese
1113th1:00.76671:02.300Joey Savatgy
1214th1:00.84991:01.991Justin Brayton
1311th1:00.86391:00.526Justin Hill
149th1:00.88071:01.627Aaron Plessinger
1515th1:01.623101:02.606Tyler Bowers
1617th1:02.15051:03.539Alex Ray
1716th1:02.34251:03.012Ben LaMay
1818th1:02.61841:04.666Justin Bogle
1919th1:03.45961:05.343Austin Politelli
2020th1:03.79581:05.554Ronnie Stewart
2121st1:03.93831:05.080Angelo Pellegrini
22DNSChad Reed

450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 3

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st58.29151:00.036Eli Tomac
22nd58.62691:00.205Marvin Musquin
34th59.09231:00.603Cooper Webb
45th59.44151:100.980Chad Reed
54th59.50641:00.669Ken Roczen
610th59.52641:01.415Vince Friese
76th59.70661:00.908Aaron Plessinger
87th59.83761:00.989Dean Wilson
99th59.89641:01.031Justin Hill
1013th59.95051:02.273Cole Seely
1122nd59.98241:00.782Justin Barcia
128th59.96661:01.235Joey Savatgy
1311th1:00.42251:01.663Justin Brayton
1412th1:00.09341:01.757Blake Baggett
1514th1:01.39551:02.490Justin Bogle
1616th1:01.40051:03.299Tyler Bowers
1715th1:01.48591:00.112Ben LaMay
1821st1:01.71141:03.567Alex Ray
1917th1:02.27551:03.958Jason Anderson
2018th1:02.63641:06.092Angelo Pellegrini
2119th1:03.27041:06.733Austin Poletelli
2220th1:03.76841:07.543Ronnie Stewart

250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 1

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st58.029358.922Colt Nichols
22nd58.137558.980Dylan Ferrandis
34th58.35531:00.219Adam Cianciarulo
43rd58.661659.811Shane McElrath
56th59.16351:00.641Jacob Hayes
65th59.20471:00.042R.J. Hamsphire
77th59.25761:00.959Jimmy Decotis
89th59.73671:00.917Cameron McAdoo
917th1:00.06131:01.773Garrett Marchbanks
1010th1:00.37531:01.772Michael Mosiman
118th1:00.38941:00.950Chris Blose
1211th1:00.47661:02.003Jess Pettis
1315th1:00.82651:01.987Enzo Lopes
1412th1:00.84731:01.930Mitchell Harrison
1513th1:01.25761:02.381Sean Cantrell
1614th1:01.40231:03.586Martin Castelo
1716th1:02.17551:03.829Justin Starling
1818th1:02.33931:04.071Jerry Robin
1921st1:02.82291:05.065Carson Brown
2020th1:03.45441:04.702Robbie Wageman
2119th1:03.47541:04.692Thomas Do
2222nd1:03.55841:05.189Chris Howell

250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 2

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st58.797459.907Dylan Ferrandis
24th59.10671:00:551R.J. Hampshire
33rd59.11551:01.239Colt Nichols
42nd59.204959.961Shane McElrath
514th59.73141:02.516Adam Cianciarulo
65th1:00.03941:01.187Cameron McAdoo
77th1:00.49141:01.974Jacob Hayes
86th1:00.72251:01.670Michael Mosiman
98th1:00.72741:02.585Chris Blose
1011th1:01.43861:02.947Enzo Lopes
1113th1:01.66251:04.191Jess Pettis
1210th1:02.01141:03.186Sean Cantrell
139th1:02.03371:02.972Mitchell Harrison
1420th1:02.32741:03.668Jimmy Decotis
1521st1:02.55131:03.179Garrett Marchbanks
1617th 1:02.56481:04.053Jerry Robin
1712th1:02.96861:03.771Martin Castelo
1816th1:03.14341:04.545Justin Starling
1915th1:03.33441:04.257Robbie Wageman
2018th1:03.63551:04.803Carson Brown
2119th1:04.42541:06.095Chris Howell
2222nd1:06.78921:06.789Thomas Do

250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT 3

LAP RANKFINISHBEST LAPON LAPAVG LAP TIMERIDER
11st59.01661:00.095Shane McElrath
23rd59.14561:00.346Dylan Ferrandis
34th59.57861:00.630Colt Nichols
42nd59.89371:00.561Adam Cianciarulo
59th1:00.49471:02.208Jacob Hayes
67th1:00.51071:01.969Michael Mosiman
76th1:00.62471:01.771Cameron McAdoo
85th1:00.68581:01.465R.J. Hampshire
98th1:01.23751:02.294Chris Blose
1012th1:01.23971:03.294Jimmy Decotis
1113th1:01.66541:03.524Sean Cantrell
1210th1:01.66631:02.953Jess Pettis
1311th1:01.86041:02.984Mitchell Harrison
1415th1:02.75751:04.186Justin Starling
1514th1:02.77381:03.895Enzo Lopes
1616th1:03.18841:05.049Martin Castelo
1721st1:03.66051:08.242Jerry Robin
1817th1:03.68351:04.837Carson Brown
1918th1:03.85941:05.012Robbie Wageman
2020th1:04.20141:06.105Chris Howell
2119th1:04.30581:05.348Thomas Do
22DNFGarrett Marchbanks

Video of the Weekend

Let’s drool over some factory 250 bikes and enjoy that sweet, sweet mustache.

Gif of the Weekend