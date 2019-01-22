Moose Racing 270 Piece O-ring Assortment Now Available

Janesville, WI – Unable to finish your bike rebuild because of a missing O-ring? That would not be the case if you had a Moose Racing Universal Metric and SAE 270 Piece O-ring assortment. Perfect for your home garage or professional service shop, the Universal Metric and SAE O-ring assortment features 270 of the most common sizes of O-rings used to seal oil lines, fuel system components, and coolant passages on motorcycles, ATV, UTV, PWC, and snowmobiles. Each O-ring is oil, gas, coolant, and chemical resistant to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Suggested retail $21.95.

