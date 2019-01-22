Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Moose Racing 270 Piece O-ring Assortment Now Available

January 22, 2019 10:25am | by:
Janesville, WI – Unable to finish your bike rebuild because of a missing O-ring? That would not be the case if you had a Moose Racing Universal Metric and SAE 270 Piece O-ring assortment. Perfect for your home garage or professional service shop, the Universal Metric and SAE O-ring assortment features 270 of the most common sizes of O-rings used to seal oil lines, fuel system components, and coolant passages on motorcycles, ATV, UTV, PWC, and snowmobiles. Each O-ring is oil, gas, coolant, and chemical resistant to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Suggested retail $21.95.

Visit www.Mooseracing.com for more information.