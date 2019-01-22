Jason Anderson Injured in Practice Crash [Update]

Racer X has learned through multiple sources that reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson had big crash while riding yesterday (Monday) and has injured his arm. Internal injuries are also suspected.

We don't have specifics yet on a timetable for recovery, but it appears the injuries will keep him out of action starting with this weekend's Oakland Supercross and beyond.

We will keep posted with more info as this story develops.

[Update: Tuesday, Jan 22]

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has confirmed that Anderson was injured in a practice crash this week.

The team said Anderson broke his arm in two places and sustained a fractured rib. The injury will require surgery, which will take place today.

He is expected to miss at least eight weeks. His return to racing will be determined at a later date.

“I am really bummed to have to say that I am out for an injury. I was struggling to find my groove but had high hopes of pushing forward to the podium in all of the upcoming rounds. I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support.”