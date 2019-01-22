We have changed the format to Breakdown this year. The Racer X staff will pose some burning questions from the weekend and I'll take my best crack at them. All of these opinions are my own and usually in stark contrast to anything Steve Matthes would believe.

Cooper Webb, how do you explain this?

I think it’s a combination of a few things. First, it’s impossible to overlook the multiple changes he made this off-season. By multiple, I mean pretty much everything. He switched to the Red Bull KTM team, which is the most obvious. Many thought the smaller KTM might help the smaller-in-stature Webb. That looks to be playing a role already as he looks more aggressive and his starts have improved. Both the Yamaha and KTM are capable of winning but certain bikes work better for certain riders.

Another change was to his training program and location. He moved down to Clermont, Florida, and into the Baker’s Factory. That aligned him with other superstars like Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, and Zach Osborne. Whether it was changing the program, riding with a higher caliber of riders, or just a change of scenery, it seems to be working. Time will tell (and maybe he will weigh in, too) on exactly what we can attribute this turnaround to, but one thing’s for sure, this is a different Cooper Webb than 2017 and 2018.

Jason Anderson, how do you explain this?

I can’t! I still believe he had some sort of setback that he is dealing with, whether it was a crash or injury, etc. I was shut down on this as being wrong and that could very well be the case, BUT, how else do you explain what we have seen? He has had two of his worst main events (out of three possible) in years without any plausible explanation. In his one good race, he was unable to sustain the pace in the same manner he was able to in 2018. That’s typically a dead giveaway that there was an interruption in the off-season. Listen, I am not saying I know what happened but every time I hear “he’s fine, nothing is wrong, you guys are crazy,” I believe it less and less. This Jason Anderson is not the same Jason Anderson we watched last season. Something is up.