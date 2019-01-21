Webb, Short, Nicoletti, Weege on PulpMX Show Tonight

Anaheim 2 was exciting. The season debut of the new Triple Crown format, we saw another first-time winner in the 450SX, and a new 2019 winner in the 250SX class. Tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Rockstar Yamaha rider Phil Nicoletti and Racer X’s Jason Weigandt to help him break it all down and discuss what we saw.

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb rode a great three races to grab the overall win with 1-1-2 scores. It was quite a night for Coop as he grabbed that first ever 450SX win and vaulted up the standings. We’ll have Coop on tonight to talk about the win and how Phil Nicoletti knew it was coming.

We had Andrew Short on before he went over for the Dakar Rally and we’ll have him back on the phone after his great fifth place overall finish. We’ll also talk about Shorty’s WORCS race debut this past weekend and how much of a badass he is.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

