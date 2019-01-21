Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 3 (of 17) - Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 1
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cooper Webb
|58.271
|14 Laps
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Ken Roczen
|58.585
|+00.549
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|58.440
|+07.825
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Eli Tomac
|58.462
|+11.180
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|5
|Cole Seely
|59.083
|+13.805
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda CRF450
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 2
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cooper Webb
|59.470
|14 Laps
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|59.289
|+03.818
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Justin Barcia
|59.609
|+08.334
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|59.951
|+13.289
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|5
|Ken Roczen
|58.889
|+14.984
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 3
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|58.291
|14 Laps
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|58.626
|+04.787
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Cooper Webb
|59.092
|+09.202
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Ken Roczen
|59.506
|+12.312
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Chad Reed
|59.441
|+15.281
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|63
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|61
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|57
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|56
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|52
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|46
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|45
|8
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|45
|10
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|44
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 1
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Colt Nichols
|58.029
|12 Laps
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|58.137
|+02.602
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Shane McElrath
|58.661
|+10.893
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|58.355
|+12.274
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|59.204
|+15.184
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 2
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|58.797
|12 Laps
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Shane McElrath
|59.204
|+01.347
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Colt Nichols
|59.115
|+02.589
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|59.106
|+09.612
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|1:00.039
|+19.900
|Sioux City, IA
|Honda CRF250
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 3
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane McElrath
|59.016
|12 Laps
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|59.893
|+03.232
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|59.145
|+04.608
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Colt Nichols
|59.578
|+05.317
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|1:00.685
|+18.507
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|70
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|68
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|63
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|62
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
|6
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|44
|7
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|44
|8
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|41
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|39
|10
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|37
dakar rally
Peru
Moto Classification
|Finish
|Number
|Rider/Team
|Mark-Model
|Time
|1st
|3
|Toby Price (AUS)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Team
|33H 57'16"
|2nd
|1
|Matthias Walkner (AUT)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Team
|34H 06'29"
|3rd
|14
|Sam Sunderland (GBR)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Team
|34H 10'50"
|4th
|6
|Pablo Quintanilla (CHL)
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team
|34H 18'02"
|5th
|29
|Andrew Short (USA)
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team
|34H 41'26"
|6th
|18
|Exavier De Soultrait (FRA)
|Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team
|34H 51'16"
|7th
|10
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (CHL)
|Monster Energy Honda Team 2019
|35H 05'22"
|8th
|77
|Luciano Benavides (ARG)
|Red Bull KTM Factory Team
|35H 06'26"
|9th
|7
|Oriol Mena (ESP)
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|36H 05'57"
|10th
|28
|Daniel Nosiglia Jager (BOL)
|MEC HRC
|36H 29'09"
Other Championship Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Championship Standings (After round 2)
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Cody Webb (USA)
|KTM
|109
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak (POL)
|KTM
|107
|3rd
|Colton Haaker (USA)
|Husqvarna
|101
|4th
|Kevin Gallas (GER)
|Husqvarna
|58
|5th
|Pol Tarres (ESP)
|Husqvarna
|56
2019 CHAMPIONS
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike