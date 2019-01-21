Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

January 21, 2019 5:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 3 (of 17) - Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 1

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cooper Webb 58.27114 LapsNewport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Ken Roczen 58.585+00.549Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
3Marvin Musquin 58.440+07.825La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Eli Tomac 58.462+11.180Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
5Cole Seely 59.083+13.805Newbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
Full Results

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 2

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cooper Webb 59.47014 LapsNewport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Marvin Musquin 59.289+03.818La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Justin Barcia 59.609+08.334Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
4Eli Tomac 59.951+13.289Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
5Ken Roczen 58.889+14.984Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
Full Results

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 3

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 58.29114 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX
2Marvin Musquin 58.626+04.787La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Cooper Webb 59.092+09.202Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Ken Roczen 59.506+12.312Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
5Chad Reed 59.441+15.281Kurri Kurri, Australia Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany63
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO61
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC57
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France56
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY56
6Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom52
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM46
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH45
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA45
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA44
Full Standings

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 1

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Colt Nichols 58.02912 LapsMuskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
2Dylan Ferrandis 58.137+02.602Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
3Shane McElrath 58.661+10.893Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo 58.355+12.274Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250
5R.J. Hampshire 59.204+15.184Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
Full Results

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 2

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis 58.79712 LapsAvignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Shane McElrath 59.204+01.347Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
3Colt Nichols 59.115+02.589Muskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire 59.106+09.612Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
5Cameron McAdoo 1:00.039+19.900Sioux City, IA Honda CRF250
Full Results

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 3

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Shane McElrath 59.01612 LapsCanton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
2Adam Cianciarulo 59.893+03.232Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250
3Dylan Ferrandis 59.145+04.608Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
4Colt Nichols 59.578+05.317Muskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire 1:00.685+18.507Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
Full Results

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK70
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC68
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France63
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL62
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
6Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ44
7Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA44
8Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA41
9Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA39
10Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC37
Full Standings

dakar rally

Peru

Moto Classification 

FinishNumberRider/TeamMark-ModelTime
1st3Toby Price (AUS)Red Bull KTM Factory Team33H 57'16"
2nd1Matthias Walkner (AUT)Red Bull KTM Factory Team34H 06'29"
3rd14Sam Sunderland (GBR)Red Bull KTM Factory Team34H 10'50"
4th6Pablo Quintanilla (CHL)Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team34H 18'02"
5th29 Andrew Short (USA)Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team34H 41'26"
6th18Exavier De Soultrait (FRA)Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team34H 51'16"
7th10Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (CHL)Monster Energy Honda Team 201935H 05'22"
8th77Luciano Benavides (ARG)Red Bull KTM Factory Team35H 06'26"
9th7Oriol Mena (ESP)Hero Motosports Team Rally36H 05'57"
10th28Daniel Nosiglia Jager (BOL)MEC HRC36H 29'09"

Other Championship Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Championship Standings (After round 2)

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stCody Webb (USA)KTM109
2ndTaddy Blazusiak (POL)KTM107
3rdColton Haaker (USA)Husqvarna101
4thKevin Gallas (GER)Husqvarna58
5thPol Tarres (ESP)Husqvarna56

2019 CHAMPIONS

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
TBDX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike