Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Expands Amateur Racing Program for 2019

Morgantown, WV - MX Sports Pro Racing and National organizers have announced an expanded amateur racing program for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. For the first time, amateur competitors from all over the country will have the opportunity to race during a National weekend at all 12 rounds on the schedule, which will undoubtedly help the continued growth of the amateur racing component of the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.

During the 2018 season nearly 10,000 racers participated in the amateur racing programs, which were hosted at 11 of the 12 rounds of the championship. RedBud, Spring Creek, and Unadilla boasted some of the most impressive entry totals, with each surpassing more than 1,500 riders. For 2019, The Wick 338 will join the amateur racing program, marking the first time local competitors will have the chance to race on the famed sand track prepared for a National since it returned to the schedule in 2016.

"The amateur racing program is part of the foundation of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and it plays one of the most important roles in all of American motocross," said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs. "Amateur racing is the lifeblood of the sport, as it not only helps foster the continued development of future stars, but also gives enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, male or female, a chance to pursue their passion. MX Sports Pro Racing and all of the National organizers are fully committed to supporting the thousands of amateur racers across the country by providing them with an unparalleled platform to be an integral part of every National weekend."

In addition to expanding the program to include every round of the championship, the 2019 season will also include additional days of racing at select events. In total, the amateur racing program featured 24 days of action in 2018. With the addition of The Wick 338, that figure is destined to approach closer to 30 days next summer.

Moreover, the introduction of Jacksonville, Florida's WW Motocross Park into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will open the doors for the racing hotbed of the southeast. Florida and its bordering states host one of the densest populations of motocross enthusiasts in the country, and the chance to compete on a world-class track in the area will be an opportunity few will pass up.

"Motocross is special in that the fan base is composed, by and large, of individuals who are active participants," added Coombs. "In fact, this is a lifestyle for a significant number of our audience, and it's imperative to the continued success of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship that we recognize the investment our fans give to the sport. Without them this wouldn't continue to be the preeminent motocross championship on the planet, and the National organizers wouldn't have the opportunity to continue building on the legacy of their storied events."

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com.