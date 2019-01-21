Although he’s fighting a knee injury sustained during the off-season, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin is in the thick of the title chase, trailing points leader Ken Roczen by seven points through three rounds.

On Saturday night in Anaheim, Musquin rode great, putting together 3-2-2 finishes to claim second overall behind teammate Cooper Webb.

He spoke with Steve Matthes after the race.

Racer X: Nice work tonight. Where are you at physically right now?

Marvin Musquin: It’s hard to answer. I’m just trying to build myself every week. Obviously this week I stayed in California and we had a lot of rain, but it kind of helped for the knee. Just a lot of leg days at the gym and a lot of cardio and it worked out fine. As long as I don’t have any pain, it will be good. It was definitely a great day, obviously. It’s awesome to get second place. It means a lot from where I come from, and just build from here. The track was really good. Good dirt, really technical. Like I said in the press conference, I think they’re trying to make the tracks really more technical and longer too. Try to get closer to the one-minute lap time and it’s awesome.

Triple Crown format. What do you think now? You’ve done them for a couple years. What do you think?

I think obviously when you do good, you like it. When your starts are good, you like it. I like it better all three the same 12 minutes. Last year the first one was a little bit too short maybe compared to the others. But all three same is okay. It’s hard. We’re so used to doing one main event, but like I said it’s fun when you do good.