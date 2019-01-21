Ben Townley To Appear On <em>The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Corona, CA - World champion and 250 Supercross Champion Ben Townley joins us this week. The friendly New Zealand native will chat with us about his career, his new business venture (Ben Townley Tours) and what his son wants to do in the sport. Ben’s son, Levi, just finished second in the KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge at Anaheim! BT never pulls any punches and he’s very tuned in to what’s going on, so this will be fun. Show will be live January 25.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask BT? Send an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel Parts Get@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

You can listen to the show on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com, www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com.

