Three rounds, three different winners in 450SX. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb made it back-to-back first time 450 winners last night at round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim.

Webb won the first two main events last night and finished third in main event three to capture his first career 450SX win. His teammate, Marvin Musquin, went 3-2-2 for second overall. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac rounded out the podium.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.