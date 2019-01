Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath secured his first win of the 2019 season last night in Anaheim. In the Triple Crown format, McElrath went 3-2-1 to capture the 250SX overall over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols.

With his win, McElrath now trails Nichols in the points standings by two points. Ferrandis is seven points back of Nichols through three rounds.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.