Justin Barcia Evaluated For Bruised Tailbone

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia was evaluated last night for a bruised tailbone, according the team. In a press release issued today, the team said it is awaiting further information on his condition. At this time, it is not known if Barcia will compete at round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross next weekend.

The Anaheim 1 winner sustained the injury last night in the third main event of the Triple Crown format at round three in Anaheim. After going 7-3 in the first two main events, Barcia went down hard in the final race and had to be helped off the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. He finished tenth overall on the night.

“Justin Barcia had a big crash in the final moto of the night,” said team manager Jim Perry in a statement. “He’s going to the hospital for a checkup for a possible bruised tailbone, we’ll have more information after observation. All in all, it was an up and down night, but we’ll take the good from it and move on to next weekend."

We will provide more information once it is known.