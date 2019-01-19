Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The weather today in Anaheim is absolutely perfect, but heavy rain earlier in the week has made an impact on the track. While the track was built early to try to beat the rain, it was sitting under tarps for several days, which allowed some rain to seep in. As such, there's still some mud in spots. Riding was cancelled for yesterday's press day just to help preserve the track, but as soon as the first untimed practice rolled out this morning, the track seemed okay. Everything is jumpable, and the wet spots will probably dry soon. As such, another race predicted to be a mudder will end up being totally normal.

The trickiest part of this track might be the whoops coming out of the second turn. They are extremely steep! We shall see if they stay that way or if the track crew will roll them down a bit later.

As for storylines this week, you already know them: the 450 class is insanely wide-open, with Justin Barcia winning here at Anaheim two weeks ago for his first SX win in six years, and Blake Baggett winning his first race ever last week. Ken Roczen is the points leader based on consistent finishes, he will sport the red plate here for the first time since 2017--the race where he crashed hard and injured his arm.

Stay tuned for more as practice from Anaheim has begun.