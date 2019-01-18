Round 3 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 19, in Anaheim, California.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Angel Stadium beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of Round 3 beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will carry live coverage beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.
Below is everything you need for Round 3.
TV | Online Schedule
Anaheim 2
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
* all times
|Qualifying
|January 19 - 3:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 19 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 19 - 11:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|44
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|43
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|40
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|37
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|34
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|44
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|42
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|40
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|38
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Other Links
Follow Racer X
Other Info
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92803
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.