450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
How to Watch: Anaheim 2

How to Watch Anaheim 2

January 18, 2019 9:35am

Round 3 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 19, in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Angel Stadium beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of Round 3 beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will carry live coverage beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Below is everything you need for Round 3.

TV | Online Schedule

Anaheim 2

- Anaheim, CA

* all times
QualifyingJanuary 19 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 19 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowJanuary 19 - 11:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany44
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY43
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO40
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA37
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom34
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL44
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC42
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France40
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL38
Other Info

Angel Stadium of Anaheim
2000 Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92803

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

All times local.