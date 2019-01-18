Last year, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship had three Triple Crown events. While there will be three Triple Crown events again this year, the format has changed.

For this week’s 3 on 3, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt discuss the 2019 Triple Crown format.

1. Thoughts on the changes to Triple Crown? (mains all same length)

Steve Matthes: I like it. Much better in my opinion. The first Triple Crown last year featured a way too short first main event. The start is important, but it shouldn't be that important. They changed it for round two in Atlanta, made the first event a bit longer and that's a good thing. But to have all three events the same length takes all the variables out of things. I love the format and I love that it gets tweaked to make it the best it can be. I was talking to Vince Friese and he indicated that he wasn't a fan of them changing it, but to me, it's a good thing. Three 12-minute events is actually one minute less than the Atlanta and Minneapolis rounds last year. I like it, it seems like the perfect amount of time to have a good race.

Jason Thomas: First, I love the Triple Crown format. I would like to see more of these in the championship. As a spectator, there is so much more relevant racing action to take in compared to a normal format. The heat races are a yawner most of the time and the mid-pack guys are just trying to not crash and save it for the main event. With these three races, everything counts! We will see 36 minutes of 450SX racing, and every minute will have 100 percent intensity. That's a win for the fans every time. I do think the extra time is going to take a toll, though. I expect to see the strongest of the field rise to the top in the final race. Recovering quickly will be really important and finding a way to maintain focus three separate times is going to be a big ask.

Jason Weigandt: Yeah, I think this is the best idea, overall. If every race counts exactly the same, every race should run for the exact same distance. I believe last year's staggered schedule was just a move to prevent saying the longest race of the night will only be 12 minutes, which sounds bad on paper, especially to traditionalists/keyboard warriors. But in reality, most races are decided within the first 12 minutes anyway (go and reference the three races you remember with amazing last-lap battles and I'll counter with literally 1000 that did not).

As always, if you're not down with the Triple Crown, just imagine the Triple Crown was the regular supercross format, and then someone suggested a new format with heat races that count for nothing at the beginning of the night. We'd all think that idea made no sense at all.