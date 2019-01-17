In 2018, Feld Motor Sports introduced the Triple Crown format to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The format was a familiar one—it had been used at the Monster Energy Cup since the introduction of the race in 2011—but, as with anything new: some liked it, some hated it.
The Triple Crown makes its 2019 debut at Anaheim 2 this Saturday, round three of the championship. Detroit will host the second Triple Crown event on February 23, with Houston hosting the final event on March 30.
The Changes
This will be the second time since the introduction of the Triple Crown that the lengths of the main events have changed. Initially, it worked as follows:
250SX
|250SX Main 1
|6 min plus 1
|250SX Main 2
|10 min plus 1
|250SX Main 3
|12 min plus 1
|Total
|28 min total (plus 1 lap)
450SX
|450SX Main 1
|8 min plus 1
|450SX Main 2
|12 min plus 1
|450SX Main 3
|15 min plus 1
|Total
|35 min total (plus 1 lap)
Between round three at Anaheim 2 and round nine of Atlanta last year, adjustments were made. For Atlanta and Minneapolis, two minutes were added to the first mains.
250SX
|250SX Main 1
|8 min plus 1
|250SX Main 2
|10 min plus 1
|250SX Main 3
|12 min plus 1
|Total
|30 min total (plus 1 lap)
450SX
|450SX Main 1
|10 min plus 1
|450SX Main 2
|12 min plus 1
|450SX Main 3
|15 min plus 1
|Total
|37 min total (plus 1 lap)
For 2019, we have more changes. Under the 2019 Rules Changes on the AMA site, the times for the Triple Crown races this year are as follows:
250SX
|250SX Main 1
|10 min plus 1
|250SX Main 2
|10 min plus 1
|250SX Main 3
|10 min plus 1
|Total
|30 min total (plus 1 lap)
450SX
|450SX Main 1
|12 min plus 1
|450SX Main 2
|12 min plus 1
|450SX Main 3
|12 min plus 1
|Total
|36 min total (plus 1 lap)
Going forward, all main events are the same length, but it really doesn’t change how much riders are racing throughout the night. The 250 class will still race 30 minutes (plus a lap in each main), while the 450 class will race a minute less compared to 2018. They will race 36 minutes total (plus a lap in each main).
The Changes, Part II
New for 2019, riders may use up to two motorcycles throughout the event. The new rules only apply to Triple Crown events. Motorcycles may be replaced in between races, but after the start of the sighting lap of a specific race, riders may NOT replace motorcycles.
Here are the official rules from the AMA regarding the use of two motorcycles.
4.8 Motorcycle Usage
d. For Triple Crown Format only:
1. Riders may use up to two motorcycles throughout the event.
2. Both motorcycles must have completed Technical Inspection and passed the sound test requirements.
3. During a race, the rider may NOT replace motorcycles after the start of the sighting lap on that specific race.
4. Motorcycles may be replaced in between races.
5. Riders or a team representative must notify a member of Race Direction if a replacement motorcycle is being used.
How Does Qualifying Work?
The fastest 18 riders in timed qualifying from each class make the mains. Then each class has an LCQ late in the afternoon to determine the final four gate entries into the mains.
What About Gate Picks?
Qualifying times determine the gate selections for the first mains. Gate picks for race two are based on the finishes in race one. Gate picks for race three are based on the finishes in race two.
How do we figure out the overall?
Total up the finishes in all three races and see who has the lowest score. Finishes of 1-3-3 equal a total of 7. Finishes of 2-2-2 equal a total of 6. The 2-2-2 beats the 1-3-3. This is Olympic-style scoring, so do not use the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross style points-payed-per-race stuff. Speaking of…
What about championship points?
They’re based only on the overall. Series’ championship points are not paid per main event. The overall winner gets 26 points no matter how he gets the overall win. A 1-1-1 for an overall victory pays 26 points. A 2-2-2 for an overall victory pays 26 points.
By the way, the supercross record book will only record the overall winner of the night with a race win. Individual race wins will not count toward a rider’s career main event win total.
Tie-breaker
The tie-breaker for Triple Crown races is better finish in main event three.
Different Winners
Should we expect a bunch of different winners? Likely. We certainly did in 2018. 450SX saw five different winners in nine main events , while the 250SX East Region (two events) had four different winners in six races; the 250SX West Region (one event) had two different winners in three races.
In 2018, the Triple Crown races saw nine different riders scores a main event podium. The East Region had seven different riders reach the podium in 18 races; the West Region had six in nine races.
Anaheim 2 | 2018
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 1
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|50.554
|9 Laps
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Christian Craig
|50.723
|+02.505
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|50.998
|+06.144
|Alvord, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|51.015
|+07.137
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Shane McElrath
|50.461
|+07.352
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 2
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane McElrath
|50.618
|13 Laps
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|50.819
|+03.983
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Christian Craig
|51.014
|+05.416
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|51.086
|+06.939
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|51.255
|+09.550
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 3
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|51.745
|15 Laps
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|51.818
|+00.261
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|51.570
|+03.045
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Shane McElrath
|51.654
|+03.323
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Christian Craig
|51.889
|+04.350
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 1
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cole Seely
|49.894
|11 Laps
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Justin Brayton
|50.593
|+04.553
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Blake Baggett
|50.360
|+05.504
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Weston Peick
|50.601
|+07.219
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Eli Tomac
|50.244
|+08.427
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 2
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|50.589
|16 Laps
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Cole Seely
|50.711
|+02.625
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Jason Anderson
|50.718
|+06.210
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Josh Grant
|51.323
|+07.699
|Riverside, CA
|Kawasaki KX450F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|50.948
|+08.922
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 3
Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|50.472
|19 Laps
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Eli Tomac
|51.178
|+05.580
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|3
|Justin Brayton
|51.735
|+08.770
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Ken Roczen
|51.592
|+10.642
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Weston Peick
|51.610
|+12.163
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Atlanta | 2018
Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event 1
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Zach Osborne
|52.543
|11 Laps
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|52.894
|+02.055
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|52.892
|+03.684
|Belmont, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Austin Forkner
|53.000
|+06.406
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Colt Nichols
|53.223
|+09.724
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event 2
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Martin Davalos
|53.584
|12 Laps
|Quito, Ecuador
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Austin Forkner
|53.473
|+01.913
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Zach Osborne
|48.210
|+03.772
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Jordon Smith
|54.346
|+04.572
|Belmont, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|54.030
|+04.899
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250
Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event 3
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|52.880
|15 Laps
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Colt Nichols
|53.068
|+00.434
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Austin Forkner
|53.443
|+11.036
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|53.720
|+11.694
|Hudson, FL
|Honda CRF250
|5
|Zach Osborne
|53.748
|+18.407
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
Atlanta - 450SX Main Event 1
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Brayton
|52.419
|13 Laps
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Jason Anderson
|52.544
|+01.569
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Blake Baggett
|52.419
|+02.531
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|52.186
|+03.877
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|Eli Tomac
|52.236
|+08.156
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
Atlanta - 450SX Main Event 2
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|52.368
|15 Laps
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|52.584
|+00.401
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|52.256
|+03.822
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|4
|Blake Baggett
|52.791
|+09.495
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|52.823
|+17.727
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
Atlanta - 450SX Main Event 3
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|52.595
|18 Laps
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Eli Tomac
|52.196
|+03.048
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|53.031
|+17.292
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|52.832
|+21.734
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Christian Craig
|53.311
|+22.769
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250
Minneapolis | 2018
Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 1
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|49.407
|14 Laps
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|49.658
|+04.243
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Justin Barcia
|49.712
|+07.579
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Brayton
|49.820
|+08.877
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Weston Peick
|49.874
|+10.909
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main Event 2
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Zach Osborne
|51.091
|13 Laps
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jordon Smith
|51.355
|+01.759
|Belmont, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|50.647
|+02.996
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Sean Cantrell
|52.971
|+33.721
|Murrieta, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|53.319
|+40.921
|Brick, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main Event 3
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|49.943
|16 Laps
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Zach Osborne
|49.595
|+06.658
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jordon Smith
|51.321
|+33.557
|Belmont, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|53.211
|+48.838
|Brick, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Sean Cantrell
|52.647
|+51.959
|Murrieta, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 1
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|49.407
|14 Laps
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|49.658
|+04.243
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Justin Barcia
|49.712
|+07.579
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Brayton
|49.820
|+08.877
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Weston Peick
|49.874
|+10.909
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 2
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|50.722
|16 Laps
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Justin Brayton
|50.716
|+01.565
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Weston Peick
|50.802
|+02.105
|Wildomar, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Eli Tomac
|50.819
|+03.526
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|5
|Blake Baggett
|50.701
|+10.328
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 3
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|49.512
|20 Laps
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|49.599
|+3.166
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
|Eli Tomac
|49.665
|+10.163
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|50.510
|+27.023
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Brayton
|50.429
|+32.589
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450