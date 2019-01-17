Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
450SX Results
  1. Blake Baggett
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Shane McElrath
The List: FAQ Regarding the Triple Crown Format

The List FAQ Regarding the Triple Crown Format

January 17, 2019 10:50am
by:

In 2018, Feld Motor Sports introduced the Triple Crown format to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The format was a familiar one—it had been used at the Monster Energy Cup since the introduction of the race in 2011—but, as with anything new: some liked it, some hated it.

The Triple Crown makes its 2019 debut at Anaheim 2 this Saturday, round three of the championship. Detroit will host the second Triple Crown event on February 23, with Houston hosting the final event on March 30.

The Changes

This will be the second time since the introduction of the Triple Crown that the lengths of the main events have changed. Initially, it worked as follows:

250SX

250SX Main 16 min plus 1
250SX Main 210 min plus 1
250SX Main 312 min plus 1
Total28 min total (plus 1 lap)

450SX

450SX Main 18 min plus 1
450SX Main 212 min plus 1
450SX Main 315 min plus 1
Total35 min total (plus 1 lap)

Between round three at Anaheim 2 and round nine of Atlanta last year, adjustments were made. For Atlanta and Minneapolis, two minutes were added to the first mains.

250SX

250SX Main 18 min plus 1
250SX Main 210 min plus 1
250SX Main 312 min plus 1
Total30 min total (plus 1 lap)

450SX

450SX Main 110 min plus 1
450SX Main 212 min plus 1
450SX Main 315 min plus 1
Total37 min total (plus 1 lap)

For 2019, we have more changes. Under the 2019 Rules Changes on the AMA site, the times for the Triple Crown races this year are as follows:

250SX

250SX Main 110 min plus 1
250SX Main 210 min plus 1
250SX Main 310 min plus 1
Total30 min total (plus 1 lap)

450SX

450SX Main 112 min plus 1
450SX Main 212 min plus 1
450SX Main 312 min plus 1
Total36 min total (plus 1 lap)

Going forward, all main events are the same length, but it really doesn’t change how much riders are racing throughout the night. The 250 class will still race 30 minutes (plus a lap in each main), while the 450 class will race a minute less compared to 2018. They will race 36 minutes total (plus a lap in each main). 

The Changes, Part II

New for 2019, riders may use up to two motorcycles throughout the event. The new rules only apply to Triple Crown events. Motorcycles may be replaced in between races, but after the start of the sighting lap of a specific race, riders may NOT replace motorcycles.

Here are the official rules from the AMA regarding the use of two motorcycles.

4.8 Motorcycle Usage

d. For Triple Crown Format only:

1. Riders may use up to two motorcycles throughout the event.

2. Both motorcycles must have completed Technical Inspection and passed the sound test requirements.

3. During a race, the rider may NOT replace motorcycles after the start of the sighting lap on that specific race.

4. Motorcycles may be replaced in between races.

5. Riders or a team representative must notify a member of Race Direction if a replacement motorcycle is being used.

Jason Anderson won the Triple Crown at Atlanta 2018 with 2-1-4 finishes.
Jason Anderson won the Triple Crown at Atlanta 2018 with 2-1-4 finishes. Jeff Kardas

How Does Qualifying Work?

The fastest 18 riders in timed qualifying from each class make the mains. Then each class has an LCQ late in the afternoon to determine the final four gate entries into the mains.

What About Gate Picks?

Qualifying times determine the gate selections for the first mains. Gate picks for race two are based on the finishes in race one. Gate picks for race three are based on the finishes in race two.

How do we figure out the overall?

Total up the finishes in all three races and see who has the lowest score. Finishes of 1-3-3 equal a total of 7. Finishes of 2-2-2 equal a total of 6. The 2-2-2 beats the 1-3-3. This is Olympic-style scoring, so do not use the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross style points-payed-per-race stuff. Speaking of…

What about championship points?

They’re based only on the overall. Series’ championship points are not paid per main event. The overall winner gets 26 points no matter how he gets the overall win. A 1-1-1 for an overall victory pays 26 points. A 2-2-2 for an overall victory pays 26 points.

By the way, the supercross record book will only record the overall winner of the night with a race win. Individual race wins will not count toward a rider’s career main event win total.

Tie-breaker

The tie-breaker for Triple Crown races is better finish in main event three.

Eli Tomac won two of the three Triple Crown events in 2018: Anaheim 2 and Minneapolis. In Minneapolis, he received a big trophy for the best Triple Crown results in 2018.
Eli Tomac won two of the three Triple Crown events in 2018: Anaheim 2 and Minneapolis. In Minneapolis, he received a big trophy for the best Triple Crown results in 2018. Rich Shepherd

Different Winners

Should we expect a bunch of different winners? Likely. We certainly did in 2018. 450SX saw five different winners in nine main events , while the 250SX East Region (two events) had four different winners in six races; the 250SX West Region (one event) had two different winners in three races.

In 2018, the Triple Crown races saw nine different riders scores a main event podium. The East Region had seven different riders reach the podium in 18 races; the West Region had six in nine races.

Anaheim 2 | 2018

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 1

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Joey Savatgy 50.5549 LapsThomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
2Christian Craig 50.723+02.505Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
3Mitchell Oldenburg 50.998+06.144Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F
4Adam Cianciarulo 51.015+07.137Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
5Shane McElrath 50.461+07.352Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 2

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Shane McElrath 50.61813 LapsCanton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
2Joey Savatgy 50.819+03.983Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
3Christian Craig 51.014+05.416Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
4Aaron Plessinger 51.086+06.939Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
5Adam Cianciarulo 51.255+09.550Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Main Event 3

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Joey Savatgy 51.74515 LapsThomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
2Adam Cianciarulo 51.818+00.261Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Chase Sexton 51.570+03.045La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
4Shane McElrath 51.654+03.323Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Christian Craig 51.889+04.350Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 1

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cole Seely 49.89411 LapsNewbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
2Justin Brayton 50.593+04.553Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
3Blake Baggett 50.360+05.504Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Weston Peick 50.601+07.219Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
5Eli Tomac 50.244+08.427Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 2

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 50.58916 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Cole Seely 50.711+02.625Newbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
3Jason Anderson 50.718+06.210Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
4Josh Grant 51.323+07.699Riverside, CA Kawasaki KX450F
5Justin Barcia 50.948+08.922Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Main Event 3

- Anaheim, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 50.47219 LapsEdgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Eli Tomac 51.178+05.580Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
3Justin Brayton 51.735+08.770Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
4Ken Roczen 51.592+10.642Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
5Weston Peick 51.610+12.163Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
Atlanta | 2018

Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event 1

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 52.54311 LapsAbingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Dylan Ferrandis 52.894+02.055Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
3Jordon Smith 52.892+03.684Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
4Austin Forkner 53.000+06.406Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
5Colt Nichols 53.223+09.724Muskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Martin Davalos 53.58412 LapsQuito, Ecuador Kawasaki KX250F
2Austin Forkner 53.473+01.913Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
3Zach Osborne 48.210+03.772Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
4Jordon Smith 54.346+04.572Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5R.J. Hampshire 54.030+04.899Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
Atlanta - 250SX East Main Event 3

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jeremy Martin 52.88015 LapsMillville, MN Honda CRF250
2Colt Nichols 53.068+00.434Muskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
3Austin Forkner 53.443+11.036Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
4R.J. Hampshire 53.720+11.694Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
5Zach Osborne 53.748+18.407Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
Atlanta - 450SX Main Event 1

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Justin Brayton 52.41913 LapsFort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
2Jason Anderson 52.544+01.569Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
3Blake Baggett 52.419+02.531Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Marvin Musquin 52.186+03.877La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Eli Tomac 52.236+08.156Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
Atlanta - 450SX Main Event 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 52.36815 LapsEdgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Cooper Webb 52.584+00.401Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac 52.256+03.822Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
4Blake Baggett 52.791+09.495Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Marvin Musquin 52.823+17.727La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
Atlanta - 450SX Main Event 3

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 52.59518 LapsLa Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Eli Tomac 52.196+03.048Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
3Cooper Webb 53.031+17.292Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
4Jason Anderson 52.832+21.734Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
5Christian Craig 53.311+22.769Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
Minneapolis | 2018 

Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 1

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 49.40714 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Jason Anderson 49.658+04.243Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
3Justin Barcia 49.712+07.579Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
4Justin Brayton 49.820+08.877Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
5Weston Peick 49.874+10.909Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main Event 2

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 51.09113 LapsAbingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Jordon Smith 51.355+01.759Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
3Jeremy Martin 50.647+02.996Millville, MN Honda CRF250
4Sean Cantrell 52.971+33.721Murrieta, CA KTM 250 SX-F
5Brandon Hartranft 53.319+40.921Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main Event 3

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jeremy Martin 49.94316 LapsMillville, MN Honda CRF250
2Zach Osborne 49.595+06.658Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
3Jordon Smith 51.321+33.557Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
4Brandon Hartranft 53.211+48.838Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
5Sean Cantrell 52.647+51.959Murrieta, CA KTM 250 SX-F
Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 2

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 50.72216 LapsLa Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Justin Brayton 50.716+01.565Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
3Weston Peick 50.802+02.105Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
4Eli Tomac 50.819+03.526Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
5Blake Baggett 50.701+10.328Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event 3

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 49.51220 LapsEdgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Marvin Musquin 49.599+3.166La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Eli Tomac 49.665+10.163Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
4Justin Barcia 50.510+27.023Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
5Justin Brayton 50.429+32.589Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
