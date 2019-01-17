In 2018, Feld Motor Sports introduced the Triple Crown format to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The format was a familiar one—it had been used at the Monster Energy Cup since the introduction of the race in 2011—but, as with anything new: some liked it, some hated it.

The Triple Crown makes its 2019 debut at Anaheim 2 this Saturday, round three of the championship. Detroit will host the second Triple Crown event on February 23, with Houston hosting the final event on March 30.

The Changes



This will be the second time since the introduction of the Triple Crown that the lengths of the main events have changed. Initially, it worked as follows:

250SX

250SX Main 1 6 min plus 1 250SX Main 2 10 min plus 1 250SX Main 3 12 min plus 1 Total 28 min total (plus 1 lap)

450SX

450SX Main 1 8 min plus 1 450SX Main 2 12 min plus 1 450SX Main 3 15 min plus 1 Total 35 min total (plus 1 lap)

Between round three at Anaheim 2 and round nine of Atlanta last year, adjustments were made. For Atlanta and Minneapolis, two minutes were added to the first mains.

250SX

250SX Main 1 8 min plus 1 250SX Main 2 10 min plus 1 250SX Main 3 12 min plus 1 Total 30 min total (plus 1 lap)

450SX

450SX Main 1 10 min plus 1 450SX Main 2 12 min plus 1 450SX Main 3 15 min plus 1 Total 37 min total (plus 1 lap)

For 2019, we have more changes. Under the 2019 Rules Changes on the AMA site, the times for the Triple Crown races this year are as follows:

250SX

250SX Main 1 10 min plus 1 250SX Main 2 10 min plus 1 250SX Main 3 10 min plus 1 Total 30 min total (plus 1 lap)

450SX

450SX Main 1 12 min plus 1 450SX Main 2 12 min plus 1 450SX Main 3 12 min plus 1 Total 36 min total (plus 1 lap)

Going forward, all main events are the same length, but it really doesn’t change how much riders are racing throughout the night. The 250 class will still race 30 minutes (plus a lap in each main), while the 450 class will race a minute less compared to 2018. They will race 36 minutes total (plus a lap in each main).

The Changes, Part II

New for 2019, riders may use up to two motorcycles throughout the event. The new rules only apply to Triple Crown events. Motorcycles may be replaced in between races, but after the start of the sighting lap of a specific race, riders may NOT replace motorcycles.

Here are the official rules from the AMA regarding the use of two motorcycles.

4.8 Motorcycle Usage

d. For Triple Crown Format only:

1. Riders may use up to two motorcycles throughout the event.

2. Both motorcycles must have completed Technical Inspection and passed the sound test requirements.

3. During a race, the rider may NOT replace motorcycles after the start of the sighting lap on that specific race.

4. Motorcycles may be replaced in between races.

5. Riders or a team representative must notify a member of Race Direction if a replacement motorcycle is being used.