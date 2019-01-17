Results Archive
Injury Report: Anaheim 2

January 17, 2019 1:15pm
450SX

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Bloss tore his ACL before the season and is expected to miss all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He’s working on being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. 

MATT BISCEGLIA – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia crashed during practice in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He’s out for Anaheim 2, but wrote on Instagram that he expects to be back for round four in Oakland.

ZACH OSBORNE – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Osborne crashed before the season and bent a plate that’d been on his collarbone since his amateur days. He had surgery and told us this week that, “Everything is going textbook at this point. I’m hoping to be at back on the bike in the next ten to 14 days and racing shortly thereafter.”

Zach Osborne told Racer X he hopes to be back on his bike within the next two weeks.
Zach Osborne told Racer X he hopes to be back on his bike within the next two weeks. Simon Cudby

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering major injures at the Paris Supercross. If you want to help him with his long and difficult recovery you can do so at the Road 2 Recovery.

DEVEN RAPER – PELVIS, BACK, NOSE| OUT

Comment: Raper does not have a timetable on his return after breaking his pelvis, a pair of vertebrae, and his nose in late November. To help him through Road 2 Recovery, click here

JOEY SAVATGY – HEAD | IN

Comment: Savatgy crashed in his heat race in Glendale and did not return for the LCQ. According to the concussion program for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, “If a concussion is suspected, the rider is required to go directly to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. The athlete is not allowed to return to practice and/or racing until additional testing is performed.” Earlier this week Savagty posted on Instagram that he’d be back for A2. 

MALCOLM STEWART – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Stewart suffered a cringe-worthy crash last week in Glendale as he was exiting the whoops. He broke his femur in the process, prompting a red flag. He’s had surgery and is out for the foreseeable future.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder hopes to be back riding in mid-February and racing a few weeks after that. His return to racing was delayed due to having to have his ulna broken and shortened because it was rubbing on his radius.

250SX

JON AMES – FOREARM | OUT

Comment: Ames has had a rough go of things after sustaining a compound fracture to his left radius and ulna before the season. He’d later develop compartment syndrome, and after that was forced to deal with an infection inside his forearm. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

CHRISTIAN CRAIG — THUMB | OUT

Comment:  Craig will focus on being ready for the 250SX East Region after sustaining a Bennet Fracture in this thumb while practicing.

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin is out for the year due to a burst fracture to his vertebrae sustained last year at Muddy Creek. Martin had successful surgery last week to have the hardware in his back replaced. 

CHASE SEXTON – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Sexton is working on being ready for the 250SX East Region after suffering a pre-season collarbone injury while mountain biking.