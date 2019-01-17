450SX BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT Comment: Bloss tore his ACL before the season and is expected to miss all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He’s working on being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. MATT BISCEGLIA – HEAD | OUT Comment: Bisceglia crashed during practice in Glendale and suffered a concussion. He’s out for Anaheim 2, but wrote on Instagram that he expects to be back for round four in Oakland. ZACH OSBORNE – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Osborne crashed before the season and bent a plate that’d been on his collarbone since his amateur days. He had surgery and told us this week that, “Everything is going textbook at this point. I’m hoping to be at back on the bike in the next ten to 14 days and racing shortly thereafter.”

Zach Osborne told Racer X he hopes to be back on his bike within the next two weeks. Simon Cudby

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT Comment: Peick has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering major injures at the Paris Supercross. If you want to help him with his long and difficult recovery you can do so at the Road 2 Recovery. DEVEN RAPER – PELVIS, BACK, NOSE| OUT Comment: Raper does not have a timetable on his return after breaking his pelvis, a pair of vertebrae, and his nose in late November. To help him through Road 2 Recovery, click here. JOEY SAVATGY – HEAD | IN Comment: Savatgy crashed in his heat race in Glendale and did not return for the LCQ. According to the concussion program for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, “If a concussion is suspected, the rider is required to go directly to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. The athlete is not allowed to return to practice and/or racing until additional testing is performed.” Earlier this week Savagty posted on Instagram that he’d be back for A2.